Highlights

Rashmika Mandanna is set to portray legendary Carnatic vocalist MS Subbulakshmi

Kamal Haasan admitted he would have been nervous about taking on the role himself

The actor urged Rashmika to approach the challenging part with courage

Rashmika Mandanna is taking on one of the most challenging roles of her career as she prepares to portray legendary Carnatic vocalist MS Subbulakshmi in an upcoming biopic. The film, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, was officially launched in Chennai on September 16, with Kamal Haasan giving the first clap. At the event, the veteran actor spoke about the enormous responsibility of portraying a figure whose musical and cultural influence stretches far beyond the world of cinema.

Why MS Subbulakshmi is such a difficult role

Kamal Haasan acknowledged the scale of the challenge facing Rashmika and admitted that he would have found the role intimidating himself.

“I don't envy you, because I couldn't have done this role,” he said at the launch event. Kamal then joked that while he could take on a role such as Avvai Shanmugi, portraying MS Subbulakshmi would leave him “shivering”.

His advice to Rashmika was simple: “So, do it bravely.”

The comment highlights the expectations surrounding the project. MS Subbulakshmi was not only one of India's most celebrated Carnatic vocalists but also a cultural figure whose music reached audiences across linguistic and regional boundaries.

Kamal described her as a “pan-Indian lady superstar”, pointing to the extraordinary reach of her work and legacy.

For Rashmika, the role therefore involves more than simply recreating the appearance or mannerisms of a famous personality. The actor will have to portray a musician whose voice and performances became central to her public identity, while also exploring the woman behind the celebrated figure.

Rashmika steps into the world of a musical legend

The biopic was launched at the Music Academy in Chennai on September 16, coinciding with celebrations marking MS Subbulakshmi's 110th birth anniversary.

Rashmika has previously taken on a range of roles across Telugu, Tamil and Hindi cinema, but portraying one of India's most revered classical musicians presents a very different challenge.

The film is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, known for films including Jersey and Dear Comrade. The director is now turning his attention to the life of a figure whose legacy is closely connected to Indian classical music and culture.

Kamal also stressed that the film should capture more than Subbulakshmi's achievements as a musician. Her compassion and personality are also expected to form an important part of the portrayal.

Kamal Haasan has high expectations for Anirudh

Rashmika is not the only person facing a major challenge with the project. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the biopic, placing the composer in a very different musical setting from many of his popular contemporary film projects.

Kamal suggested that the film could become an important turning point in Anirudh's career. Drawing comparisons with films that changed the trajectories of celebrated filmmakers, he said he believed Anirudh's “musical trajectory is going to change with this film”.

He also made it clear that he wants to see that change happen, praising the direction in which the composer is currently moving.

With Rashmika taking on MS Subbulakshmi and Anirudh creating the music for a film centred on one of India's greatest musical icons, the project carries considerable expectations even before filming progresses.

For Rashmika, however, Kamal's message at the launch was perhaps the clearest indication of what lies ahead: this is a role that demands courage as much as performance.