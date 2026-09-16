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Actor Ambika questions Vijay-Trisha’s public appearances: ‘Do we have to keep fighting and defending you?’

She says she would avoid situations that could invite criticism or speculation

Vijay-Trisha

Several videos from the event circulated on social media

X/ Warlock_Aditya
Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 16, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Veteran actor Ambika shares her view on Vijay and Trisha’s public appearances.
  • She says she would avoid situations that could invite criticism or speculation.
  • Ambika questions whether friends should have to repeatedly defend their relationship.
Tamil actors Vijay and Trisha Krishnan’s recent appearance together in the UK has sparked fresh discussion about their friendship. The two were seen at the Le Mans race at Silverstone on September 12, where actor Ajith Kumar was taking part with his team.

Several videos from the event circulated on social media, showing Vijay and Trisha watching the action from the stands. Their appearance has now prompted veteran actor Ambika to share her thoughts on how close friends should conduct themselves when public attention and speculation are involved.

What did Ambika say about Vijay and Trisha?

Speaking to RedPix, Ambika said she would personally avoid situations that could invite criticism or potentially affect the reputation of a close friend.

“Recently, I gave an interview in which I spoke about Trisha. In response, someone came out in support of Trisha and asked, ‘Was she the Trisha of the 1980s?’ Now, I want to know two things. If I were the Trisha of the 1980s, then who was the Vijay of the 1980s?” she said.

Ambika was also asked about discussions around Vijay and Trisha wearing similar outfits and travelling together.

“If I were in that position, and I knew something I did could bring criticism or give my friend a bad name, I would avoid it. That is my opinion,” she said.

‘Do we have to keep fighting and defending you?’

Ambika went on to say that repeated public speculation can also leave friends having to defend their relationship.

“Otherwise, people also begin to feel disappointed. They may say, ‘Fine, you say that you are just friends. But do we have to keep fighting and defending you every single time?’” she said.

She added that people should be “a little careful” about how they conduct themselves if they value a friendship.

Vijay and Trisha at Silverstone

Vijay and Trisha were among those attending the Silverstone event on September 12, with videos from the venue quickly gaining attention online.

The appearance comes amid continued public interest in the pair's long-standing friendship. Neither Vijay nor Trisha has publicly confirmed any romantic relationship between them, while their appearances together have regularly prompted speculation among sections of social media.

Ambika’s latest comments have now added another perspective to the ongoing conversation, with the veteran actor making it clear that she was sharing what she would personally do in a similar situation.

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