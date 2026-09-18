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Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt make a Ganesh Chaturthi pledge that goes beyond Bollywood

The Bollywood stars are among film personalities supporting the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan

Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt make a Ganesh Chaturthi pledge that goes beyond Bollywood

Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, this year's festivities have also become an opportunity to give back

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Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 18, 2026
Gayathri Kallukaran

Gayathri Kallukaran is a junior journalist at Eastern Eye, with over two years of journalism experience, covering entertainment, culture, lifestyle, travel, and technology. Her areas of interest include human-interest stories, inclusive storytelling, and people-focused features.

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Highlights

  • Ranveer Singh has pledged to support the education of 1,000 girls
  • Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are reportedly backing the refurbishment of 20 schools
  • The Bollywood stars are among film personalities supporting the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan

Ganesh Chaturthi is often a time for prayers, celebrations and seeking blessings from Lord Ganesha. For Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, this year's festivities have also become an opportunity to give back.

Ranveer visited Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Thursday night to seek Bappa's blessings. Dressed in a white kurta-pyjama, the actor greeted fans before stopping to speak to a news channel about his visit and his hopes for the year ahead.

Ranveer Singh's promise to 1,000 girls

Speaking to Network18, Ranveer said he had come to thank Bappa for what he described as a happy year for himself and his family.

"It's great to be here," he said, adding that he had come to offer his prayers and seek blessings for the journey ahead.

The actor then revealed that he had pledged to join the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan and support the education of 1,000 girls.

"I pledge to join the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan and help 1,000 girls with their education," Ranveer said. "I hope this will please Bappa, and his blessings will always be with us."

The pledge adds a philanthropic dimension to the actor's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, with education at the centre of his commitment.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's school commitment

Ranveer is reportedly among several film personalities participating in the initiative. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are also said to have committed to supporting the refurbishment of 20 schools in India.

The reported pledges place the three Bollywood stars among celebrities using the festive period to support education and improve access to better learning environments.

What lies ahead for the stars

Ranveer is preparing for his next release, Pralay, directed by Jay Mehta. The actor will be looking to follow the success of Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge with the upcoming film.

He is also preparing to welcome his second child with wife Deepika Padukone.

Meanwhile, Ranbir has a busy schedule ahead, with Ramayana expected to release this Diwali and Ramayana: Part II scheduled for Diwali 2027. He is also set to appear alongside Alia in Love and War, which is awaiting release.

For the stars, however, Ganesh Chaturthi this year has brought a focus beyond their film careers, with education and giving back becoming part of their festive celebrations.

ranveer singhranbir kapoorbollywoodganesh chaturthieducationalia bhatt
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