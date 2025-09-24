Skip to content
Alia Bhatt headlines Gucci event at Milan Fashion Week wearing dramatic La Famiglia coat

The global ambassador stunned in Gucci’s La Famiglia black fur coat with gold accents and smoky eye makeup at Milan Fashion Week.

Alia Bhatt Gucci Milan Fashion Week

Alia Bhatt arrives at Milan Fashion Week for Gucci’s exclusive screening

Instagram/aliabhaat_admirer and aliaasnoor
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja Pillai Sep 24, 2025
Pooja Pillai

Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights

  • Alia Bhatt attended as a global ambassador for Gucci.
  • The event featured a screening for Demna's first collection.
  • Her look was centred on a bold black fur coat from the La Famiglia collection.
  • She balanced the outfit with a sleek hairstyle and sharp makeup.

Alia Bhatt made a powerful style statement at Milan Fashion Week, fully embracing the theatrical vision of Gucci's new creative director, Demna. Her appearance at the exclusive film screening for The Tiger highlighted her role as a global ambassador. The actor’s ensemble, a masterclass in high drama, perfectly captured the essence of the Gucci presentation at Milan Fashion Week. This Gucci La Famiglia collection debut marked a significant moment for the house.

Alia Bhatt Gucci Milan Fashion Week Alia Bhatt arrives at Milan Fashion Week for Gucci’s exclusive screening Instagram/aliabhaat_admirer and aliaasnoor


What did Alia Bhatt wear?

The look was built around the dramatic Milanesa coat from the La Famiglia collection, an oversized black shaggy fur piece. A gold GG chain belt cinched it at the waist, creating shape. Underneath, a glimpse of a gold lace slip dress added a delicate contrast. The outfit was completed with signature GG monogram tights, severe black pumps, and a structured Bamboo 1947 bag.


How did the hair and makeup complete the look?

With such a voluminous coat, the beauty look needed precision. Her hair was centre-parted and straightened to a sharp, glossy finish. The makeup featured heavily smoked-out eyes with kohl and shadow, creating that intense gaze. Crucially, the lips were kept neutral, which prevented the look from feeling overdone and ensured her features stood out against the fabric.


What was the event like?

Gucci opted for a film screening over a traditional runway, turning the theatre into a stage. The star-studded guest list included figures such as Serena Williams, Demi Moore, Kendall Jenner, and BTS's Jin.

