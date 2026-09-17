Hugh Jackman’s loyalty to Ryan Reynolds reportedly puts Sutton Foster romance in a difficult spot

Highlights

Hugh Jackman’s friendship with Ryan Reynolds is reportedly creating tension with Sutton Foster

Foster and Blake Lively are said to have a strained relationship amid the ongoing It Ends With Us legal dispute

Jackman has continued to support Reynolds, with their long-standing friendship reportedly showing no signs of fading

Hugh Jackman’s loyalty to Ryan Reynolds is reportedly creating tension in his relationship with Sutton Foster. Jackman and Foster have been dating since January 2025, but their romance is now facing fresh speculation over his continued friendship with his Deadpool & Wolverine co-star.

According to Woman’s Day, Foster is reportedly uncomfortable with Jackman’s close friendship with Reynolds, particularly as Reynolds and his wife Blake Lively remain involved in a high-profile legal dispute connected to It Ends With Us director and star Justin Baldoni.

Jackman stands by Ryan Reynolds

Jackman has reportedly continued to support Reynolds through the ongoing legal drama. The two actors have maintained their friendship despite the controversy and were recently seen travelling to Spain together for the celebrity SailGP event.

An unnamed source cited by Woman’s Day claimed that Foster and Lively are not particularly close, despite having previously socialised together as couples.

The source also claimed that Foster is concerned about Jackman spending time with Reynolds while the legal dispute continues.

However, Jackman is reportedly unwilling to distance himself from his friend.

The insider said the Australian actor has always been loyal to his close friends and believes Reynolds is someone who needs his support. According to the source, Jackman wants to help Reynolds through the difficult period regardless of whether it causes tension elsewhere.

The claims have not been publicly confirmed by Jackman or Foster.

A friendship that goes back years

Jackman and Reynolds have developed a close friendship over the years, helped by their work together in the Deadpool and Wolverine franchises. Their off-screen friendship has frequently featured public jokes, social media exchanges and joint appearances.

That bond has continued even as Reynolds and Lively have faced legal proceedings surrounding the making and promotion of It Ends With Us.

For Jackman, the situation reportedly puts his loyalty to a long-time friend alongside the dynamics of his relationship with Foster.

Foster and Lively have also previously appeared together socially, but reports have suggested that the pair never developed a particularly close friendship.

Jackman also faces property speculation

The relationship reports come as Jackman is separately dealing with speculation surrounding his finances.

His New York penthouse, which he previously owned with his ex-wife Deborra-lee Furness, has reportedly remained on the market after the former couple first attempted to sell it for $54.2 million. The property was later listed for around $40.1 million.

Jackman and Furness finalised their divorce in June 2025. In May, Furness spoke publicly about the breakdown of their marriage and described it as a difficult and traumatic period.

For now, the reports surrounding Jackman and Foster remain based on claims from an unnamed source, while Jackman's friendship with Reynolds continues publicly. Whether that friendship has actually created problems between Jackman and Foster has not been confirmed by either actor.