5 Sanjay Leela Bhansali masterpieces that won National Awards and global fame

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is among India’s most celebrated filmmakers, blending grandeur with global appeal.

His works have travelled from Cannes to Berlin, while also earning India’s highest film honours.

Here are five Bhansali masterpieces that won National Awards and showcased Indian cinema on the world stage.

1. Devdas (2002)

Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit

One of Bhansali’s most iconic films, Devdas redefined cinematic opulence with Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai and Madhuri Dixit in unforgettable roles. Its grand sets and emotional depth won over audiences worldwide. The film was screened at the Cannes Film Festival and went on to bag the National Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

2. Black (2005)

Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan

A stark contrast to his grand spectacles, Black was a minimalist and deeply emotional drama inspired by the life of Helen Keller. Featuring powerhouse performances from Rani Mukerji and Amitabh Bachchan, the film was honoured as Best Hindi Feature Film at the National Awards. It also travelled to the Los Angeles Indian Film Festival, Cannes’ Marché du Film, the London Asian Film Festival, and later the Seoul International Film Festival — cementing its global reach.

3. Bajirao Mastani (2015)

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone

A sweeping historical romance starring Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, Bajirao Mastani was a visual and emotional triumph. Bhansali won the National Award for Best Director, a recognition of his unmatched craft. The film’s song Deewani Mastani even caught global attention when the Oscars’ official Instagram featured Deepika Padukone’s performance — a rare nod to Indian cinema from Hollywood circles.

4. Padmaavat (2018)

Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor

Bhansali not only directed but also composed the music for Padmaavat, proving his artistry extends beyond visuals to sound. His haunting score won him the National Award for Best Music Director. The film enjoyed huge international success, particularly in the US and Canada, and won praise for its scale, music, and performances, marking yet another Bhansali triumph on the global stage.

5. Gangubai Kathiawadi (2022)

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s powerful performance as Gangubai made this film one of Bhansali’s finest works. It earned him two National Awards — Best Screenplay and Best Editing. Premiering at the Berlin International Film Festival, it received a standing ovation, later trending globally on Netflix as one of the top non-English films. It also featured on the BAFTA voting calendar, bringing Bhansali’s work once again into international focus.

What’s Next?

Bhansali is now gearing up for Love and War, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal — a film already generating buzz as one of Bollywood’s most ambitious projects.