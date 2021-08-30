Website Logo
  • Monday, August 30, 2021
Trending Now:  
India Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 438,210
Total Cases 32,737,939
Today's Fatalities 380
Today's Cases 42,909
Pakistan Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Sri Lanka Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
Bangladesh Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
UK Corona Update 
Total Fatalities 418,480
Total Cases 31,216,337
Today's Fatalities 3,998
Today's Cases 42,015
India corona update 
Total Fatalities 438,210
Total Cases 32,737,939
Today's Fatalities 380
Today's Cases 42,909

Entertainment

Juhi Chawla to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix show Heeramandi

Juhi Chawla (Photo by -/AFP via Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

After creating magic on celluloid with his magnificent films, celebrated filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is set to make his digital debut with Heeramandi, a streaming show set at Netflix.

According to reports, the high-profile show will feature a host of Bollywood actresses in principal roles. Several names have been linked to the upcoming project over the past few weeks. And if fresh reports are to be believed, seasoned actress Juhi Chawla will also play an important role in the show.

Heeramandi will see a total of 18 female actors which includes Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Nimrat Kaur, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Diana Penty. Juhi Chawla will be joining the cast as she will be seen playing an important cameo in the eight-episode web series. The actress met Bhansali and immediately agreed to do the role. She will soon be starting her shoot,” a source close to the development tells a publication.

The source goes on to reveal that Heeramandi will travel from the 19th century to the pre-Partition era. “The original Heeramandi was based in Lahore and was earlier referred to as Shahi Mohalla. Before the courtesans started occupying the place and practice mujra, it housed several attendants and servants of the Mughal Empire. Bhansali plans to show Heeramandi as a sacred place for learning music and dance. The show will focus on the clash between two gharanas (houses) of geet sangeet. The story travels from Lahore to Mumbai,” adds the source.

Apart from being the showrunner, Bhansali will also direct a few episodes of the eight-episode series. “The first and the last episode is being directed by the filmmaker while the rest will be done by Vibhu Puri and Mitakshara Kumar who have assisted Bhansali in the past,” the source says in conclusion.

Meanwhile, Juhi Chawla next will be seen in Sharmaji Namkeen. The film will mark the final screen appearance of late Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor who breathed his last on April 30, 2020.

Keep visiting this space over and again for more updates and reveals from the world of entertainment.

Eastern Eye

Related Stories

Entertainment
Fresh details emerge on Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath
Entertainment
Salman Khan and Katrina jet off to Turkey to shoot Tiger 3
Entertainment
Netflix sets date for the premiere of Kota Factory 2
Entertainment
Arjun Kapoor replaces Abhishek Bachchan in the remake of Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum
Entertainment
Raveena Tandon plays a negative character in Manish Gupta’s next
Entertainment
Shah Rukh Khan to start shooting for Atlee’s next in September?
Entertainment
Annabelle Sethupathi trailer: Vijay Sethupathi and Taapsee Pannu come together for a period…
Entertainment
Priyanka Chopra Jonas: South Asians have long been marginalised in entertainment
Entertainment
Radhe Shyam: On Janmashtami, makers unveil a beautiful poster of Prabhas and Pooja…
Entertainment
Pathan: Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone to shoot an elaborate song in…
Entertainment
Plagiarism row over Kartik Aaryan’s Captain India settled
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar to complete a brief schedule of Raksha Bandhan in between Cinderella
Eastern Eye

Videos

Krystle D’Souza on Chehre, experience of working with Amitabh Bachchan…
Rumy Jafry on Chehre, casting of Amitabh Bachchan & Emraan…
Raksha Bandhan Special With Actor Shagun Pandey & His Sister…
;

HH Swami Chidanand Saraswatiji launches free oxygen drive

DONATE NOW

CORONA VIRUS DOWNING STREET BRIEFING
Barnie Choudhury - Easterneye

Conversation with Sadiq Khan,Mayor of London

Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Fresh details emerge on Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath
Juhi Chawla to star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Netflix show…
Salman Khan and Katrina jet off to Turkey to shoot…
Netflix sets date for the premiere of Kota Factory 2
Arjun Kapoor replaces Abhishek Bachchan in the remake of Malayalam…
Raveena Tandon plays a negative character in Manish Gupta’s next