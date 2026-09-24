Vir Das becomes first Indian performer to earn 3 International Emmy nominations with ‘Fool Volume’

Highlights

Vir Das has received his third International Emmy nomination for Vir Das: Fool Volume

He is the first Indian performer to receive three International Emmy nominations

The Netflix comedy special was created after Das lost his voice shortly before filming

Das previously won the International Emmy for Comedy for Vir Das: Landing

Vir Das has made International Emmy history with his third nomination for Vir Das: Fool Volume. The comedian has become the first Indian performer to receive three nominations at the prestigious international awards.

The Netflix special, which was released in July 2025, was filmed across Mumbai, London and New York. It followed two earlier International Emmy nominations and his 2023 win for Vir Das: Landing.

Vir Das makes International Emmy history

Das first received an International Emmy nomination in 2021 for Vir Das: For India in the comedy category. He returned to the awards in 2023 with Vir Das: Landing, which went on to win the International Emmy for Comedy.

He also hosted the International Emmy Awards ceremony in 2024, adding another milestone to his growing association with the event.

With Fool Volume, Das has now become the first Indian performer to earn three International Emmy nominations.

‘Fool Volume’ began with an unexpected setback

The latest nomination has an unusual story behind it. Das lost his voice shortly before filming the special, forcing him to rethink how he would approach the performance.

He rewrote the material in silence and performed largely without rehearsal. The experience became part of the themes explored in the special, including silence, happiness, foolishness and finding one's voice.

“There's something wonderfully strange about being nominated for an International Emmy for a show called Fool Volume,” Das said.

He added that the special came from a period when he had “literally lost my voice”, making its journey to an International Emmy nomination particularly surreal.

From ‘For India’ to ‘Fool Volume’

Reflecting on his Emmy journey, Das said For India was when he first realised Indian comedy could find an audience on a global stage, while Landing brought him an Emmy.

Now, Fool Volume has brought him back into the conversation.

Das thanked Netflix and the team behind the special, describing the show as “strange” and personal. He also said he never imagined receiving three nominations when the first special was made.

The comedian will now look to add another International Emmy to his record with Fool Volume, following his win for Landing in 2023.