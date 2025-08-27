Taylor Swift announces engagement to Travis Kelce with playful message to fans

Highlights:

Taylor Swift announced engagement to American footballer Travis Kelce via Instagram.

Kelce proposed in Lee’s Summit, Missouri, surrounded by floral displays.

Swift showcased a cushion-cut diamond ring from Artifex Fine Jewellery.

Fans and celebrities, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, reacted with excitement.

Taylor Swift confirms engagement with Instagram Post

Taylor Swift has announced her engagement to American football player Travis Kelce, sharing the news on Instagram with a carousel of images and the caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.” The post, accompanied by her ballad So High School, quickly went viral, gaining more than 18 million likes within hours.

The photos show Kelce on one knee, Swift wearing a Ralph Lauren halter-neck dress and a Cartier watch, and the singer flashing her cushion-cut diamond engagement ring. According to reports, the ring was purchased from Artifex Fine Jewellery, with prices beginning at around $29,000 (£21,500).

A garden proposal in Missouri

Kelce’s father, Ed, revealed to ABC’s News 5 Cleveland that the proposal had taken place nearly two weeks earlier in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. He explained that his son arranged a private moment in a garden before dinner, where he asked Swift to marry him.

The setting featured roses, hydrangeas, delphiniums and anemones, styled to evoke a “hidden secret garden” according to celebrity florist Jeff Leatham.

A nod to fans through music and captions

Swift’s choice of So High School—widely believed to be inspired by Kelce—added a personal touch. Fans noted that the caption itself echoed an inside joke from the Swiftie community, where the couple have been affectionately likened to an English teacher and a gym teacher.

Dr Iona Murphy, an English literature lecturer and Swift fan, described the post as a “full-circle moment”, noting the lyrical reference and nod to fandom culture.

Global reaction from fans and public figures

Fans around the world reacted with delight, sharing videos of themselves screaming, crying, or celebrating in disbelief. Many described Swift’s announcement as a “pop emergency”, with some joking that they were celebrating their “close friend’s” engagement.

Public figures also joined in: the Prince and Princess of Wales liked the post, while US President Donald Trump wished the couple well despite past criticism of Swift. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay playfully congratulated the pair on Instagram, writing, “From one ring to the next… congrats @killatrav & @taylorswift !”





Why this engagement resonates with Swifties

Swift’s love life has long fascinated both fans and the media, often reflected in her music. This engagement feels different, according to fans, because Kelce is seen as a partner who embraces her success rather than being intimidated by it.

One fan account holder told the BBC: “We’ve seen a lot of boyfriends over the years, some we liked and some we didn’t. Travis loves her proudly, and that’s what makes fans so happy.”