Travis Kelce calls snowy trip with Taylor Swift his ‘best offseason memory’

NFL tight end Travis Kelce has opened up about his favourite offseason moment, and unsurprisingly, it involves girlfriend Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs star shared that their recent snowy vacation, joined by sportscasters Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson, and their partners, was one of the most memorable parts of his break.

The couple spent quality time in a scenic, snow-covered setting, joined by Kelce’s brother Jason and Swift’s brother Austin. Reacting to a podcast clip from Erin and Charissa about the trip, Kelce dropped a heartwarming comment: “She’s a 20/20!!” when speaking about Taylor.

What was Travis Kelce’s favourite memory with Taylor Swift this offseason?

Kelce highlighted the snowy vacation as the highlight of his offseason. On 24 July, he posted a group photo on Instagram featuring himself, Taylor, Erin, Charissa, and their respective partners, Jarret Stoll and Steven Cundari. Captioning the moment, he wrote, “Some of the best memories of the offseason. Jimmy’s forever.”

The moment was revisited on the Calm Down podcast, hosted by Erin and Charissa, where both women shared glowing memories of the trip. “That was my favourite picture from the trip,” Erin said about the group snap, while Charissa called Taylor “everything I’d ever hoped and dreamed… and more.”





What did Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson say about Taylor Swift?

Both sportscasters had nothing but praise for the Eras Tour superstar. During the 29 July episode of Calm Down, Charissa described Swift as gracious, grounded, and genuinely fun to be around. “She is everything that I’d ever hoped and dreamed that she could have been,” she gushed.

Erin echoed the sentiment, expressing how much fun the group had during the trip. “Our group, the six of us, we have some fun. Wow. A time. A good, good group,” she said.

How public is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship now?

Taylor Swift has never shied away from supporting Kelce publicly, often attending his games and cheering him on from the stands. In an earlier interview, the singer addressed the openness of their relationship, saying, “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves… we’re showing up for each other, other people are there, and we don’t care.”

Unlike some of her previous relationships, Swift explained that she and Kelce aren’t trying to hide. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other,” she added.

What does this mean for fans of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift?

The couple’s shared moments, from high-profile stadium dates to private mountain retreats, signal a deepening connection that fans are eager to see more of. As Swift continues her Eras Tour and Kelce prepares for the new NFL season, their growing bond seems to be built on shared values and mutual support. From snowy adventures to sideline cheers, the Swift-Kelce romance appears stronger than ever, giving fans more reasons to root for both stars, on and off the field.