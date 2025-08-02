Skip to content
 
Search

Latest Stories

Travis Kelce calls snowy trip with Taylor Swift his ‘best offseason memory’

The Kansas City Chiefs star shared rare details about their couple’s trip with Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson, calling it one of his favourite memories.

Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce opens up about favourite trip with Taylor Swift and close friend

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiAug 02, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
See Full Bio
Follow:

Highlights:

  • NFL star Travis Kelce shared his favourite offseason memory featuring girlfriend Taylor Swift.
  • The couple enjoyed a snowy getaway with Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson, and their partners.
  • Kelce called it “some of the best memories” and commented “She’s a 20/20!!” about Swift.
  • Sportscasters Erin and Charissa praised Taylor, calling the trip unforgettable.

NFL tight end Travis Kelce has opened up about his favourite offseason moment, and unsurprisingly, it involves girlfriend Taylor Swift. The Kansas City Chiefs star shared that their recent snowy vacation, joined by sportscasters Erin Andrews, Charissa Thompson, and their partners, was one of the most memorable parts of his break.

The couple spent quality time in a scenic, snow-covered setting, joined by Kelce’s brother Jason and Swift’s brother Austin. Reacting to a podcast clip from Erin and Charissa about the trip, Kelce dropped a heartwarming comment: “She’s a 20/20!!” when speaking about Taylor.

 Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift during their snowy vacation Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift during their snowy vacation with close friendsInstagram/killatrav


What was Travis Kelce’s favourite memory with Taylor Swift this offseason?

Kelce highlighted the snowy vacation as the highlight of his offseason. On 24 July, he posted a group photo on Instagram featuring himself, Taylor, Erin, Charissa, and their respective partners, Jarret Stoll and Steven Cundari. Captioning the moment, he wrote, “Some of the best memories of the offseason. Jimmy’s forever.”

The moment was revisited on the Calm Down podcast, hosted by Erin and Charissa, where both women shared glowing memories of the trip. “That was my favourite picture from the trip,” Erin said about the group snap, while Charissa called Taylor “everything I’d ever hoped and dreamed… and more.”


What did Erin Andrews and Charissa Thompson say about Taylor Swift?

Both sportscasters had nothing but praise for the Eras Tour superstar. During the 29 July episode of Calm Down, Charissa described Swift as gracious, grounded, and genuinely fun to be around. “She is everything that I’d ever hoped and dreamed that she could have been,” she gushed.

Erin echoed the sentiment, expressing how much fun the group had during the trip. “Our group, the six of us, we have some fun. Wow. A time. A good, good group,” she said.

 Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift  Kelce called his snowy trip with Taylor “one of the best memories” from the offseasonInstagram/killatrav


How public is Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship now?

Taylor Swift has never shied away from supporting Kelce publicly, often attending his games and cheering him on from the stands. In an earlier interview, the singer addressed the openness of their relationship, saying, “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves… we’re showing up for each other, other people are there, and we don’t care.”

Unlike some of her previous relationships, Swift explained that she and Kelce aren’t trying to hide. “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other,” she added.

 Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce\u2019s Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s winter trip was the highlight of his NFL break Getty Images


What does this mean for fans of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift?

The couple’s shared moments, from high-profile stadium dates to private mountain retreats, signal a deepening connection that fans are eager to see more of. As Swift continues her Eras Tour and Kelce prepares for the new NFL season, their growing bond seems to be built on shared values and mutual support. From snowy adventures to sideline cheers, the Swift-Kelce romance appears stronger than ever, giving fans more reasons to root for both stars, on and off the field.

travis kelcenflcelebrity relationshipshollywoodtaylor swift

Related News

Kate Moss swims topless in Ibiza as model daughter Lila joins her after bold Saint Laurent lingerie shoot
Entertainment

Kate Moss swims topless in Ibiza as model daughter Lila joins her after bold Saint Laurent lingerie shoot

Tensions rise as India and England trade blows at Oval Test
Featured

Tensions rise as India and England trade blows at Oval Test

Nick Jonas & Priyanka Chopra
Entertainment

Nick Jonas says he believes in reincarnation and dreams of reuniting with Priyanka Chopra in next life on podcast

More For You

Marvel Eyes of Wakanda

Each episode focuses on different time periods and global settings

YouTube/ Marvel Entertainment

'Eyes of Wakanda' is Marvel’s most visually daring series rewriting what you thought you knew

Highlights

  • Eyes of Wakanda is a four-episode animated anthology series released on Disney+ on 1 August 2025
  • Developed by Todd Harris and produced by Ryan Coogler, the show follows Wakanda’s secret War Dogs across centuries
  • The series is Marvel’s first animated story set within the official MCU Sacred Timeline
  • Each episode focuses on different time periods and global settings, from ancient Crete to 19th-century Ethiopia
  • Its hand-painted animation style, inspired by artists like Ernie Barnes, has drawn wide praise
  • Critics note the series’ visual style and strong themes, though some feel the short runtime limits narrative depth

Expanding Wakanda’s global footprint

  - YouTube YouTube/ Marvel Entertainment 

Eyes of Wakanda explores the untold global history of Wakanda through the lens of its covert agents—the Hatut Zeraze, also known as War Dogs. The anthology spans a vast timeline, following operatives tasked with retrieving stolen vibranium and protecting the kingdom’s secrecy.

Keep ReadingShow less
Marvel’s Brand New Day

Marvel’s Brand New Day teaser dropped on Spider-Man Day during filming in Glasgow

X/@QuentWestbrook3

Tom Holland debuts darker Spider-Man suit as Marvel begins filming 'Brand New Day' in Glasgow

Highlights:

  • Marvel releases nine-second teaser of Tom Holland’s new suit in Spider-Man: Brand New Day
  • Teaser dropped on Spider-Man Day as filming begins in Glasgow
  • The new suit hints at a grittier, street-level tone, stripping away Stark tech
  • Zendaya, Jacob Batalon return; new cast includes Sadie Sink and Jon Bernthal

Tom Holland is back in the suit, and it looks different this time. On 1 August, officially recognised as Spider-Man Day, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures dropped a teaser for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, offering fans a quick look at Peter Parker’s revamped costume and confirming a 31 July 2026 release date.

The nine-second clip, released across Marvel’s official social handles, doesn’t reveal much, but what it does show is enough to spark serious fan discussion. Holland’s new suit appears sleeker and more grounded, hinting at a return to basics after the multiverse chaos of No Way Home. The teaser arrives just as filming begins in Glasgow, which will reportedly serve as a key location in the film.

Keep ReadingShow less
YouTuber accuses Blake Lively of legal harassment and seeks court protection over Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Blake Lively accused of harassment by YouTuber amid Justin Baldoni legal feud

Getty Images/Instagram/lethallauren904

YouTuber accuses Blake Lively of legal harassment and seeks court protection over Justin Baldoni lawsuit

Highlights:

  • YouTuber Lauren Neidigh accuses Blake Lively of harassment and seeks a court-issued protective order.
  • Lively’s team dropped subpoenas against Neidigh and others but left the door open to reissue them.
  • Neidigh says Lively’s actions were meant to silence critics amid her ongoing legal dispute with Justin Baldoni.
  • Lively's spokesperson insists the subpoenas were standard legal tools, not attempts to intimidate.

A YouTuber has formally accused actress Blake Lively of harassment and intimidation, requesting a protective order after Lively's legal team subpoenaed her amid an ongoing federal lawsuit involving actor-director Justin Baldoni.

Lauren Neidigh, known online as LethalLauren904, filed a statement to the court on 28 July, alleging that Lively’s actions were designed to suppress online criticism through legal pressure. The dispute stems from Lively’s broader legal battle with It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni, in which she has accused him of sexual harassment.

Keep ReadingShow less
Shah Rukh Khan , Rani Mukerji & Vikrant Massey

Shah Rukh Khan wins first National Award as 12th Fail sweeps 71st National Film Awards

Getty Images

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji win top honours at 71st National Awards as '12th Fail' named best film

Highlights:

  • Shah Rukh Khan wins Best Actor for Jawan, marking his first-ever National Film Award.
  • Rani Mukerji wins Best Actress for her powerful performance in Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway.
  • Vikrant Massey shares Best Actor award with SRK for 12th Fail, which also won Best Feature Film.
  • Regional hits like Parking, Ullozhukku, and Bhagavanth Kesari grab major honours.

Bollywood actors Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji emerged as the top winners at the 71st National Film Awards, announced in New Delhi on 1 August 2025. The awards honoured the best of Indian cinema from films certified in 2023, and this year’s list saw both mainstream stars and regional gems being recognised.

Shah Rukh Khan was awarded Best Actor for his lead role in Jawan, his first win at the National Film Awards. Rani Mukerji took home Best Actress for Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, a role that earned wide critical acclaim for its emotional intensity. 12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey also shared the Best Actor honour, while his film won the Best Feature Film award.

Keep ReadingShow less
Justin Timberlake Lyme disease

Timberlake shared his Lyme disease diagnosis in a heartfelt Instagram post

Getty Images

Justin Timberlake reveals Lyme disease battle after months of unexplained illness during 'Forget Tomorrow' world tour

Highlights:

  • Justin Timberlake confirms he’s living with Lyme disease in emotional Instagram post
  • The diagnosis came after months of unexplained fatigue and nerve pain during his world tour
  • The Forget Tomorrow tour concluded in Turkey on 30 July after two years
  • Timberlake says he wants to be “more transparent” to prevent speculation about his performance issues

Justin Timberlake has revealed that he has been diagnosed with Lyme disease, opening up about the toll the condition took during his recent Forget Tomorrow world tour. The singer and actor shared the news in a heartfelt Instagram post on 31 July, just a day after wrapping up his global tour in Turkey.

In his message, Timberlake explained that the mysterious symptoms he experienced while touring, including nerve pain, exhaustion, and frequent illness, were finally traced to Lyme disease, a bacterial infection caused by tick bites. Despite the physical toll, he chose to complete the tour, saying the joy of performing made it worth the struggle.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2025 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Asian Media Group USA Inc
Contact Us