Travis Kelce engagement turns into £2m racehorse gamble as Swift Delivery chases glory for Taylor Swift

NFL star Travis Kelce set to give Taylor Swift an unusual engagement present

His horse Swift Delivery lines up for a £2m (₹20.8 crore) race in Kentucky

The four-time winning horse is co-owned with Gary Barber and Team Valor International

Fans and racing circles are watching closely after the couple’s engagement announcement

American football star Travis Kelce's engagement news has sparked worldwide attention, but the Kansas City Chiefs tight end has another reason to celebrate. His racehorse, aptly named Swift Delivery, will run in the £2 million (₹20.8 crore) Mint Millions Invitational at Kentucky Downs next month. Coming just weeks after Kelce confirmed his engagement to pop superstar Taylor Swift, the timing has added to the buzz.

Travis Kelce engagement gift could include £2m racehorse win for Taylor Swift Instagram/taylorswift/killatrav





What is Travis Kelce’s horse Swift Delivery?

Kelce co-owns Swift Delivery with Hollywood producer Gary Barber, Team Valor International, and the Zoldan family. Trained by Canadian Hall of Famer Mark Casse, the four-year-old has already won four races, most recently the Grade 3 Seagram Cup at Woodbine this month. Ridden by jockey Patrick Husbands, the horse powered two lengths clear of Dresden Row, marking its most impressive performance yet.

Barry Irwin, founder of Team Valor International, revealed: “We’re pretty pumped about him. He’s a graded winner now and will tackle the Kentucky Downs mile next.”

Travis Kelce kisses Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII Getty Images





How much is the Mint Millions Invitational worth?

The Mint Millions Invitational, set for 6 September at Kentucky Downs, carries a staggering £2m (₹20.8 crore) prize fund, making it one of the richest turf races in America. It sits alongside other top contests such as the Grade 1 Franklin-Simpson Stakes on the same card.

A victory for Swift Delivery would not only be financially rewarding but would also add symbolic weight, as it coincides with Kelce’s personal milestone, his engagement to Swift. Many fans see the racehorse as an unusual but meaningful extension of their love story.

Travis Kelce celebrates his engagement to Taylor Swift while his horse Swift Delivery prepares for a £2m race in Kentucky Getty Images





Why is Travis Kelce linked to horse racing?

Kelce’s involvement in racing began when he joined Team Valor International syndicates earlier this year. The group has a strong track record, famously owning Animal Kingdom, the 2011 Kentucky Derby winner. Co-owner Gary Barber, a former MGM chief executive, also produced the Oscar-nominated Seabiscuit film, further connecting the group to racing and entertainment.

The Zoldan family, who run Phantom Fireworks, have partnered with Team Valor for nearly four decades, backing several champions across international turf. With such experienced partners, Kelce has quickly found himself part of a major operation.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce pictured together at Amerant Bank Arena Getty Images





Will the engagement boost interest in the race?

The answer appears to be yes. When news of Kelce’s stake in Swift Delivery first broke, Irwin said it attracted unprecedented attention. “I grew up in Hollywood, I’m used to celebrities, but I’ve never seen anything like this, it’s on a different level,” he said.





Now that the Travis Kelce engagement is confirmed, both sporting and celebrity media are likely to follow the Kentucky Downs race closely. For Swifties, the idea of Kelce potentially gifting his fiancée a winning racehorse purse worth millions has become an irresistible storyline.