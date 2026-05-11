Kiara Advani reflects on motherhood and admits 'I was always a people pleaser'

Highlights

Kiara Advani says she does not want daughter Saraayah to grow up as a “people pleaser”

The actress spoke about seeking validation from her parents even after becoming a star

Kiara said motherhood has made her more aware of her own emotional patterns

Kiara Advani opens up about parenting and emotional security

Kiara Advani has shared how motherhood has changed the way she understands herself, her upbringing, and the kind of environment she hopes to create for her daughter, Saraayah.

The actress, who welcomed her first child with husband Sidharth Malhotra in July 2025, spoke candidly about parenting during an appearance on Raj Shamani’s podcast.

Kiara admitted that despite years in the public eye, approval from her parents still carries more weight than outside recognition. She explained that while her parents never placed pressure on her, she always wanted to make them proud.

She also reflected on how growing up in a loving and emotionally secure household may have shaped her tendency to become a people pleaser.

“I don’t want my daughter to become a people pleaser”

Discussing the emotional patterns she has recognised in herself, Kiara said marriage and motherhood have made her more self-aware.

According to the actress, becoming a parent forces people to confront parts of their own personality they may not have noticed before. She described partners and children as mirrors that reveal personal habits and emotional responses more clearly.

Kiara said she does not want her daughter to grow up constantly seeking approval from others. Instead, she hopes Saraayah feels emotionally safe enough to speak openly at home without fear or judgement.

The actress added that one of the greatest gifts from her own childhood was knowing she could talk honestly to her parents even when she had made mistakes.

She said she wants her daughter to grow into someone who is curious, observant, loving, and confident enough to make independent choices.

Family values shaped her upbringing

Reflecting on her childhood, Kiara shared that her parents focused strongly on teaching values and respect rather than only academic success.

She recalled growing up in a disciplined but affectionate household alongside her brother, saying they were often scolded but never harshly punished.

Kiara also praised her parents for being emotionally present throughout her childhood. She revealed that her mother ran a playschool, while her father had to begin working at a young age after losing his parents at 18 and leaving college early.

Despite professional and personal challenges, she said her parents always prioritised family life and remained actively involved in their children’s daily routines and friendships.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced the birth of their daughter Saraayah Malhotra on 15 July 2025. The couple later described her as a “divine blessing” while revealing her name publicly in November that year.