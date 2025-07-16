Kiara Advani gives birth to baby girl with Sidharth Malhotra as fans flood Instagram with 'Shershaah' references

Highlights:
- Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani became parents to a baby girl on 15 July 2025.
- The couple shared the news via a joint Instagram post, writing: “Our hearts are full and our world forever changed.”
- The baby was born at Reliance Hospital, Mumbai, via normal delivery; both mother and baby are doing well.
- Fans, friends, and Bollywood celebrities poured in love, calling them “parents to a real-life Shershaah heroine.”
Bollywood actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, marking a new chapter in their relationship. The couple, who tied the knot in a private ceremony in Rajasthan in February 2023, made the announcement via Instagram on Wednesday morning, sharing their joy with a heartwarming post.
“Our hearts are full and our world forever changed. We are blessed with a baby girl,” read the note, which was signed off by both Sidharth and Kiara. Decorated in soft pink with hearts and stars, the announcement carried folded hands and evil eye emojis, symbolising gratitude and protection.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani welcome baby girl, fans call it a ‘Shershaah sequel’ momentGetty Images
Fans react to baby girl news with Shershaah references
As soon as the announcement went live, social media was flooded with celebratory messages. One recurring theme among fan comments was the nostalgic nod to the couple’s 2021 film Shershaah, where Sidharth played Captain Vikram Batra and Kiara essayed the role of Dimple Cheema.
“It feels like the Shershaah family is complete,” wrote one user. Another added, “All Student of the Year kids are now girl parents!” as a reference to Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, Sidharth’s co-stars from his debut film, who both recently became parents to daughters.
Inside the journey: From wedding to baby girl in two years
Kiara and Sidharth’s relationship reportedly began during the filming of Shershaah, but they kept their romance private until their wedding. The couple’s social media presence has been minimal, especially since announcing their pregnancy on 28 February 2025, with a simple photo of baby socks and the caption: “The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon.”
Kiara made a notable appearance at Cannes shortly after, where she was seen confidently flaunting her baby bump. Since then, both stars maintained a low public profile, choosing to spend the final months of pregnancy in privacy.
Bollywood celebrities send their wishes
Following the baby’s arrival, many from the film industry extended their congratulations. Casting directors Shanoo Sharma and Mukesh Chhabra, designer Manish Malhotra, actors Sunil Grover and Huma Qureshi, and stylist Tanya Ghavri were among the first to comment. Athiya Shetty also posted a heartfelt message.
With this, Sidharth joins Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan as yet another Student of the Year alum to enter parenthood, with playful comments from fans calling them the “SOTY girl dad squad.”
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani welcome baby girl as Shershaah fans celebrate ‘real-life happy ending’
What’s next for the couple professionally
Despite embracing parenthood, both Kiara and Sidharth have a busy year ahead. Kiara will be seen in War 2, alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, directed by Ayan Mukerji and set for release on 14 August. Sidharth will star opposite Janhvi Kapoor in Param Sundari, which hits theatres on 10 October.
Their growing family and upcoming film projects keep them firmly in the public eye, something their fans are clearly happy about.