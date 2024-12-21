Skip to content
Search AI Powered
Human content, AI powered search.

Latest Stories

Swifties Rejoice: Taylor Swift rumored to appear on "New Heights" podcast

The Super Bowl champions recently hinted on bringing a "very special guest" to the podcast

Taylor-Swift-with-Travis-Kelce

Travis Kelce often mentions Taylor Swift on his podcast

(Photo Credits: X)
Lisa Antony
By Lisa AntonyDec 21, 2024
Lisa Antony
See Full Bio

There's excitement in the air, more so for Taylor Swift fans, as rumours swirl about an expected podcast appearance by the pop celebrity at the "New Heights" podcast, hosted by her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason. The Super Bowl champions recently hinted at bringing a "very speical guest" who will appear on their January 2,2025, episode.

For the uninitiated, "New Heights" is a weekly sports podcast hosted by brothers Jason Kelce (former center for the Philadelphia Eagles) and Travis Kelce (tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs).

The brothers have been hinting on the appearance, with Jason stating, "We finally got someone 92% of the viewers have been demanding. We have been waiting for this one for a long time," to which Travis added, "We all have." Travis even teased his brother, saying, "You're gonna wanna see it," leaving Jason with a knowing smile.

Given Travis and Taylor's hollywood-style romance, many have concluded that the "special guest" is none other than the Swift herself. If true, this would mark Taylor Swift's first-ever podcast appearance, further fuelling the excitement among Swifties.

swiftiestaylor swifttravis kelce

Related News

More For You

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain laid to rest in US

Zakir Hussain

Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain laid to rest in US

ZAKIR HUSSAIN was laid to rest on Thursday (19) at a San Francisco cemetery as renowned percussionist A Sivamani and other artistes performed on their drums at a little distance away in a tribute to the tabla maestro.

Hussain, one of the world’s most accomplished percussionists, died at a San Francisco hospital on Monday (16) due to complications arising from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a lung disease. He was 73.

Keep ReadingShow less
Mufasa:The-Lion-King-released-today

‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ released today

Getty images

Mufasa The Lion King: Disney's prequel sells 65000 tickets in Indian chains ahead of opening day

With Mufasa: The Lion King releasing today in India, it is set to make the next big wave at the box office currently ruled by Pushpa 2. Unlike the original film, The Lion King (2019), the Hollywood sequel has only managed to create a low-key buzz. However, Mufasa: The Lion King is anticipated to make a wave in India, considering Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu’s collaborations.

Meanwhile the movie sold 65,000 tickets in final advance bookings across Indian chains. Around 35,000 of these are from the opening day. It has also been witnessing strong pre-sales for the dubbed versions, especially Telugu.

Keep ReadingShow less
Demi-Moore-and-Amy-Adams-interview-hollywood

Amy Adams and Demi Moore from the interview

Youtube @Variety

Demi Moore and Amy Adams discuss societal pressure on women to repress anger

Everything about women having to don submissive and obedient roles in life may be old news, but it continues to be a sad reality. Contextualising the plight of women, Demi Moore and Amy Adams, in a one-on-one interview, discussed how women are often obliged to hide their rage due to societal pressure.

Both their recent films, The Substance and Nightbitch respectively, have similar themes of unexpressed female rage. "I love how both of our films also deal with surrealism and mysticism, and these elements of rage," Adams said.

Keep ReadingShow less
Pushpa-tops-box-office-collection-india

Allu Arjun in Pushpa: The Rule

Pushpa: The Rule

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun film sees 1100cr Box Office Collection in India in 2 weeks

In an incredible show of strength, Pushpa 2 posted Rs 301 crore in its second week at the Indian box office. Compared to the staggering first-week collection of Rs 600 crore, the 51% drop in the second week is as robust as it is. And it’s nothing short of magical. And guess the magic number. The total box office gross for the two weeks is Rs 1110 crore.

Pushpa 2 is no more a mere favourite to beat Baahubali 2, but is now pacing toward making a record. The collection today in its third week will put it in stone.

Keep ReadingShow less
David-Corenswet-in-Superman-movie-2025

A scene from the teaser trailer of Superman

Getty images

Superman Teaser Trailer: David Corenswet's performance looks promising as Man Of Steel

It was a great day for DC fans out there as the teaser trailer for Superman was released on December 19. The superhero film, directed by James Gunn, will feature David Corenswet as Clark Kent, aka Superman.

The teaser of the third reboot of the franchise offers the audience a proper glimpse into Superman’s alter ego Clark Kent, who is a reporter for a newspaper the Daily Planet.

Keep ReadingShow less
© Copyright 2024 Garavi Gujarat Publications Ltd & Garavi Gujarat Publications