Swifties Rejoice: Taylor Swift rumored to appear on "New Heights" podcast

There's excitement in the air, more so for Taylor Swift fans, as rumours swirl about an expected podcast appearance by the pop celebrity at the "New Heights" podcast, hosted by her boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason. The Super Bowl champions recently hinted at bringing a "very speical guest" who will appear on their January 2,2025, episode.
For the uninitiated, "New Heights" is a weekly sports podcast hosted by brothers Jason Kelce (former center for the Philadelphia Eagles) and Travis Kelce (tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs).
The brothers have been hinting on the appearance, with Jason stating, "We finally got someone 92% of the viewers have been demanding. We have been waiting for this one for a long time," to which Travis added, "We all have." Travis even teased his brother, saying, "You're gonna wanna see it," leaving Jason with a knowing smile.
Given Travis and Taylor's hollywood-style romance, many have concluded that the "special guest" is none other than the Swift herself. If true, this would mark Taylor Swift's first-ever podcast appearance, further fuelling the excitement among Swifties.