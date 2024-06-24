  • Monday, June 24, 2024
Trending Now:  

Entertainment

Taylor Swift thrills London fans with surprise Travis Kelce cameo onstage

The NFL star not only lifted Swift gracefully but also playfully assisted in powdering her face.

Taylor Swift (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images)

By: Mohnish Singh

During her recent performance in London, Taylor Swift delighted fans at Wembley Stadium by bringing out a special guest: her boyfriend, Travis Kelce onstage!

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback made a surprise appearance during Swift’s rendition of ‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,’ capturing the crowd’s attention with his dapper attire and spontaneous charm.

According to the Eras tour’s official X account, Kelce could be seen dressed in a sleek tuxedo paired with a sparkling top hat. He joined Swift on stage to participate in one of her signature outfit changes.

The NFL star not only lifted Swift gracefully but also playfully assisted in powdering her face, showcasing his endearing support for her performance.

The audience erupted into cheers and applause upon Kelce’s appearance, adding an extra layer of excitement to Swift’s ongoing Eras Tour.

‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart’ is a track from Swift’s latest album, ‘The Tortured Poets Department’, which has been a central theme of her current tour.

Kelce’s involvement with Swift’s tour dates back to last year when he attended her Eras Tour in Kansas City, even before their romantic relationship began, as per The Hollywood Reporter. Since then, he has been a frequent presence at her concerts.

Beyond the stage, Swift has reciprocated Kelce’s support by attending numerous Kansas City Chiefs games, including their thrilling Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers earlier this year.

Related Stories

NEWS
Sonakshi Sinha marries Zaheer Khan at private ceremony
NEWS
Shilpa Shetty returns to Leicester to support Keith Vaz
NEWS
Riteish Deshmukh’s debut series ‘Pill’ to premiere on JioCinema
NEWS
‘Grateful’: YRF after Gujarat court lifts stay order on ‘Maharaj’
NEWS
Shriya Pilgaonkar to serve as jury member at Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles
NEWS
India Couture Week to take place from July 24-31
NEWS
Kuljit Bhamra: Heartfelt tunes for modern listeners
Entertainment
Vijay birthday special: What makes the Kollywood star a rage among fans
NEWS
Riz Ahmed to star in comedy series from Prime Video
Film
‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ Review: A relatable journey through friendship, love, and self-discovery
Entertainment
‘Before Nikkah’ explore British Pakistani singletons’ experience using ‘Before Sunrise’
Entertainment
Gaurav Sharma: Stepping into a hit show

Videos

Mrunal Thakur on Dhamaka, experience of working with Kartik Aaryan,…
Nushrratt Bharuccha on Chhorii, pressure of comparison with Lapachhapi, upcoming…
Abhimanyu Dassani on Meenakshi Sundareshwar, how his mom Bhagyashree reacted…

Exclusive interview with HH Brahmavihari Swami
on BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir, Abu Dhabi

Subscription
Current Issue
SUBSCRIBE NOW DIGITAL ARCHIVE
Most Popular
Sonakshi Sinha marries Zaheer Khan at private ceremony
asian-restaurant-raided
Illegal workers: Asian restaurant risks losing licence
Taylor Swift thrills London fans with surprise Travis Kelce cameo…
Jordan
England and South Africa secure spots in T20 World Cup…
Shilpa Shetty returns to Leicester to support Keith Vaz
Cleverly’s aide calls Rwanda plan ‘crap’