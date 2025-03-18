Taylor Swift sweeps 2025 iHeartRadio Awards with multiple wins for Eras Tour performances

The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards lit up Los Angeles on March 17 with a star-studded event at the Dolby Theatre. But it was Taylor Swift who stole the show, picking up a stack of fan-voted awards and showing the world why she’s still at the top of her game.

Swift was the talk of the night. She took home Artist of the Year and the Tour of the Century award for her massive, globe-trotting Eras Tour. The tour, which kicked off exactly two years before the awards night, covered five continents and wrapped up in Vancouver in late 2024. Swift described it as the toughest challenge of her career but also the most rewarding. In a pre-recorded video message, she said the three-and-a-half-hour shows pushed her limits, but the energy and support from fans made it all worth it.

Taylor Swift celebrates her Artist of the Year win at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, adding another milestone to her record-breaking Eras Tour





Swift also snagged wins for her tour wardrobe (Favourite Tour Style), her tradition of surprise songs at each show, and the Best Music Video for "Fortnight," her collaboration with Post Malone. Another fan-favourite moment was when her boyfriend, NFL star Travis Kelce, made a surprise appearance on stage at her London show. That earned them the Favourite Surprise Guest award, further extending their power couple status beyond football and music.

Though she wasn’t at the ceremony in person, Swift’s presence was everywhere. She even shared an acoustic version of “Mirrorball” from the tour’s opening night, adding a personal touch for her loyal fans.

Swifties rejoice as Taylor Swift takes home the Tour of the Century award for her iconic Eras Tour





But Swift wasn’t the only one in the spotlight. Lady Gaga received the Innovator Award for her outstanding contributions to music and pop culture. Mariah Carey was celebrated with the Icon Award, and Nelly took home the Landmark Award, marking his long-standing influence on the industry.

The show, hosted by LL Cool J, was packed with performances from stars like Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, and Muni Long. Morgan Wallen also made a big splash, tying Swift in major categories. Meanwhile, other winners included Sabrina Carpenter, Kendrick Lamar, and SZA, showing the diversity and talent thriving in today’s music scene.

In all, it was a night that celebrated the power of music and the deep bond artists share with their fans. But above all, it was Taylor Swift’s night to shine.