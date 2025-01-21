Skip to content
Taylor Swift in talks to perform at Jeet Adani's star-studded wedding

Taylor Swift reportedly in talks to perform at Jeet Adani and Diva Shah's grand pre-wedding festivities in India

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja Pillai Jan 21, 2025
Attention all Swifties! Global pop star Taylor Swift is reportedly in talks to perform in India for the first time at businessman Gautam Adani's son Jeet Adani’s pre-wedding festivities. The singer’s team is currently negotiating with the Adani family, but no official confirmation has been made yet.

Despite having a huge following in India, Swift has never performed in the country, with her recently concluded Eras Tour skipping India and including performances only in Japan and Singapore. She had expressed admiration for Indian culture in 2014 while promoting her album 1989, acknowledging her Indian fan following. She also expressed her desire to do a Bollywood movie, stating that she loves the music and dance in Indian cinema, which she believes deeply connects with the audience.

Taylor Swift captivating the crowd during a live concert performanceGetty Images

Swift, known for songs like Cruel Summer, Blank Space, Love Story, Lover, and Shake It Off, is reportedly in talks to perform at one of the luxurious pre-wedding festivities of Jeet Adani and Diva Shah, as per a recent insider report from News18. Even though Taylor’s team has not confirmed her presence yet, talks are underway, and it looks like the grand wedding might mark her first performance in India.

Buzz around the impending wedding of Adani Group heir Jeet is building, with expectations that it will be the next big fat Indian wedding after last year’s spectacle of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. According to insider reports, high-profile stars such as Travis Scott, Honey Singh, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Selena Gomez, and Sydney Sweeney will grace the wedding, making it an epic and luxurious celebration.

Jeet Adani, son of Gautam Adani, joined the Adani Group in 2019 and now manages the Adani Airports business and Adani Digital Labs. His fiancée, Diva Jaimin Shah, is the daughter of diamond trader Jaimin Shah. The couple got engaged in March 2023 in a private ceremony in Ahmedabad, and a pre-wedding celebration took place in Udaipur in December 2024.

