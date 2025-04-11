Taylor Swift sends Kanye West legal warning after vulgar outburst

Taylor Swift has officially responded to Kanye West’s latest online tirade not with a song, but through legal channels. The pop star has reportedly sent West a cease and desist notice following a series of sexually explicit and defamatory posts he made about her on X on April 10.

In the now-deleted tweets, West didn’t just go after Swift; he dragged in Justin Bieber and Harry Styles, making wild and offensive claims about their alleged involvement with the singer. Without a shred of proof, West claimed the trio had been sexually involved and said he was “mad” he hadn’t “slept with Taylor yet.” These remarks sparked immediate backlash, not only from Swift's fans but from the wider public and even some of West’s remaining supporters.

A now-deleted X post by Kanye West, where he made a graphic and baseless claim involving Taylor Swift, Justin Bieber, and Harry Styles Twitter





According to a source close to Swift, this wasn’t just immature gossip but it crossed the line into targeted harassment and that Swift saw no choice but to act. The cease and desist letter is said to demand that West immediately stop spreading false and damaging content about her. If he doesn’t comply, legal action could follow.

This public clash comes during what appears to be another downward spiral for West, who is trying to claw his way back into the music world after facing heavy fallout for past controversies, including antisemitic comments. He’s lost partnerships, faced career setbacks including claims that Swift’s 2009 VMA incident is partly why he never got a Super Bowl halftime slot and now seems to be lashing out in all directions.

Kanye West’s past with Taylor Swift continues to make headlines, years after their onstage clash at the VMAs Getty Images





The decade-old feud between Swift and West began with that infamous VMA moment where he interrupted her acceptance speech, insisting Beyoncé deserved the award. It escalated in 2016 when West released Famous claiming he “made that b**ch famous,” which Swift publicly rejected. Their fallout has since become one of pop culture’s most toxic dramas.

But this time, Swift’s response is more serious. She’s chosen legal action over lyrics. Her fans and even many who aren’t typically in her corner are applauding the move, calling it long overdue. While West has yet to publicly respond to the cease and desist, his silence might be the smartest thing he can do right now.