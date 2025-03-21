Skip to content
Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco recall embarrassing party blunder at Taylor Swift's afterparty

The couple showed up way too early, leading to a hilariously awkward moment they won’t forget.

Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco share a hilarious confession about their awkward early arrival at Taylor Swift’s afterparty

Getty Images
Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiMar 21, 2025
Pooja Pillai

See Full Bio

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recently shared a light-hearted but embarrassing moment from their relationship: showing up way too early to one of Taylor Swift’s famous afterparties.

During a chat on Spotify’s "Countdown To" podcast, the couple reflected on their mistimed arrival at Swift’s post-award show gathering. Gomez admitted she was excited to bring Blanco along but quickly realised they had made a major party faux pas.

“I don’t know, it was kind of cute, but I was mortified,” she confessed. “Apparently, cool people don’t show up to parties on time.”

Selena Gomez & Benny BlancoThe couple recalls their cringeworthy party blunder while keeping their romance under wrapsGetty Images


Blanco didn’t miss the opportunity to tease his fiancée about her punctuality. “We’re the first people at every single party when I go with you,” he laughed. “You show up when my mom shows up to a party.”

Adding to the awkwardness, the couple was keeping their relationship under wraps at the time. Blanco recalled how they avoided public displays of affection to keep their romance a secret. “We didn’t even, like, touch each other or really look at each other,” he said. Yet, Gomez didn’t seem thrilled when other women unknowingly flirted with him.

“If a girl came up to me or something, you were like, ‘Hmm,’” Blanco joked. Gomez quickly denied the claim with a laugh, telling him to stop exaggerating.

Selena Gomez & Benny BlancoFrom secret dates to Swiftie status—how Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez’s love story unfoldedGetty Images


The exact party remains a mystery, but by December 2023, their relationship was no longer a secret. They were spotted together in New York celebrating Swift’s birthday, confirming months of speculation. Their romance eventually led to an engagement announcement, with Swift even volunteering to be their "flower girl."

Blanco also revealed that dating Gomez turned him into a full-fledged Swiftie. “I was aware of Taylor’s music before we started dating, but I wasn’t a true Swiftie until I was with Selena,” he admitted on "Hot Ones." Now, he regularly asks Gomez to play old Swift songs while they’re driving.

As the couple prepares to drop their collaborative album "I Said I Love You First," Gomez has credited Blanco with reigniting her love for music. She previously struggled with her artistic direction but found inspiration through their partnership. “It was different from any process I’ve been through before,” she said, talking about how their creative bond deepened both their relationship and her music.

Their album, featuring tracks like "Sunset Blvd" and "Scared of Loving You," is set to release this Friday, marking a new chapter for the duo both personally and professionally.

