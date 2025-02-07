Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez recreate iconic 'Friends' scene at glamorous galantine's bash

Hollywood stars Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez recently turned heads with their star-studded Galentine’s bash, blending glamour, nostalgia, and a whole lot of girl power. The duo, who share a close bond both personally and professionally, hosted the event to celebrate their beauty brands, LolaVie and Rare Beauty.
The highlight of the evening? The internet went into a frenzy when the duo recreated an iconic Friends scene, paying tribute to the sitcom that made Aniston a household name. A viral video showed them lip-syncing to Rachel and Joey’s famous “Do you know something?” exchange, originally performed by Aniston and Matt LeBlanc. Fans couldn’t get enough, with many calling it the “collab of the century.”
The night was filled with heartwarming moments, from their matching all-black outfits to their playful photo booth sessions. Aniston took to Instagram to share glimpses from the evening, captioning it, “Had a nice early Galentine’s with my girls.”
Selena Gomez, who has often referred to Aniston as a mentor, shared how the Friends star has been a constant source of support and advice. “She’s always been there for me,” Selena said, talking about the importance of having strong female friendships in her life. Aniston, in turn, praised Gomez, calling their bond a “sister-mother” relationship where they uplift and guide each other.
Beyond the celebrations, reports suggest that Aniston is also helping Selena plan her wedding to music producer Benny Blanco. The guest list is rumoured to include A-listers like Taylor Swift and Meryl Streep, making it one of the most anticipated celebrity weddings of the year.
From their heartfelt moments to a Friends throwback that broke the internet, Jennifer Aniston and Selena Gomez’s Galentine’s night was a perfect mix of nostalgia, friendship, and lots of glam.