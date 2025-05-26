Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram photo dump has netizens talking after spotting Lakshmi and Durga idols

Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram update over the weekend created a buzz this time, not just for her famous friends or sunny snapshots, but for a small detail on her table that sparked interest, especially among Indian fans.

The Friends star shared a series of casual moments from a laid-back get-together, featuring familiar faces like Selena Gomez, Courteney Cox, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Bendewald, and others. The photos showed warm smiles, relaxed vibes, and genuine connection among the guests. But one particular image stood out from the bunch: a simple table with red roses and what looked like decorative items.





What caught the attention of many was that nestled beside the bouquet were miniature idols of Goddess Lakshmi and Goddess Durga, alongside a laughing Buddha statue. The presence of these deities, traditionally associated with wealth and strength, immediately drew reactions online. Comments poured in, pointing out the idols and appreciating what they felt was a moment of quiet spirituality in an otherwise celebrity-heavy post.

For Indian followers, this wasn’t just an aesthetic detail. It felt like a subtle nod to their culture. Many wondered whether Aniston has a personal connection to Indian spirituality. This isn’t the first time she’s shown interest in Indian culture either. In Murder Mystery 2, she wore a white, crystal-studded lehenga by Manish Malhotra for a wedding scene. And given her popularity in India, it wasn’t surprising that even a small reference like this got people talking.

Jennifer Aniston’s photo dump includes a surprising spiritual detail Getty Images





Among the cheerful moments with friends and her pet dog, the inclusion of the idols gave fans a glimpse of something deeper, possibly Aniston’s interest in different belief systems or a quiet respect for traditions beyond her own. Some also noticed books in the background relating to astrology and the universe, adding more intrigue.

Whether it was an intentional tribute or simply part of her home décor, fans appreciated the warmth and openness in the post. In a world full of carefully curated social media updates, this one stood out for being both personal and quietly reflective, something fans, especially in India, aren’t likely to forget anytime soon.