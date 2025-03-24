Jennifer Aniston & Pedro Pascal spotted on dinner date and fans can’t keep calm!

Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal sparked curiosity after sharing a long dinner at a Hollywood hotspot. The duo, both known for their iconic roles and talent, were seen dining together at the Sunset Tower Hotel’s Tower Bar in West Hollywood, staying for three hours before leaving separately.

The Friends star kept it casual yet stylish in blue jeans, a white T-shirt, and a black vest, finishing off the look with sleek heeled boots. Meanwhile, Pedro embraced his signature rugged style in a black leather jacket, dark jeans, and suede boots. The pair were seen chatting and laughing as they waited for their cars, fuelling speculation about the nature of their meeting.

Jennifer and Pedro share a three-hour meal, leaving fans buzzing about their connection Instagram/deuxmoi





Their outing in fact comes at an interesting time. Just days earlier, news broke that Jennifer’s ex-husband, Justin Theroux had secretly married actress Nicole Brydon Bloom in an intimate beach ceremony in Mexico. The timing of Jennifer’s dinner with Pedro has naturally raised eyebrows, but insiders suggest the two are simply friends enjoying a night out.

The Friends star and The Last of Us actor seen chatting after their intimate dinner Instagram/deuxmoi





However, this isn’t the first time their names have been linked. Recently, there has been talk that Pedro might join the cast of Jennifer’s Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show. The speculation started when Jennifer and co-star Reese Witherspoon invited Pedro to be part of the show while chatting at the Critics’ Choice Awards. When asked if the role would involve romance, Jennifer joked, “All of us,” and Pedro played along, responding, “I sleep with everyone on the show. I’m in.”

While fans are buzzing about whether there’s something more between Jennifer and Pedro, sources close to them insist it was just a friendly dinner. However, social media has exploded with reactions, with many hoping for a Hollywood power couple in the making.

Jennifer Aniston and Pedro Pascal share a warm moment outside the Sunset Tower Hotel Instagram/deuxmoi





Jennifer, who was previously married to Brad Pitt and later to Justin Theroux, has kept her love life private in recent years. Since her split from Justin in 2017, she hasn’t been publicly linked to anyone. Instead, she has focused on her career and close friendships.

Pedro Pascal and Jennifer Aniston’s stylish night out sets social media on fire Instagram/deuxmoi

Whether this dinner was a simple catch-up between two A-listers or the start of something new, it has certainly kept Hollywood talking. And if Pedro does end up joining The Morning Show, fans will have even more to speculate about in the months to come.