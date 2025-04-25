Pedro Pascal criticise JK Rowling over her anti-trans views calling it ‘heinous loser behaviour’

Skip to content
The actor backs Harry Potter boycott and shows solidarity with the trans community after Rowling celebrates UK verdict redefining ‘woman'.

Pedro Pascal expresses his support for the trans community while criticizing JK Rowling’s anti-trans stance, following her controversial celebration of a UK court ruling

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiApr 25, 2025
Pedro Pascal isn’t staying silent. The Last of Us actor has sharply criticised JK Rowling after she celebrated a UK Supreme Court decision that defines “woman” in legal terms as only referring to biological females, a ruling that has sparked outrage across the globe.

Rowling, who helped fund the legal campaign that led to the verdict, celebrated the moment with a photo of herself on a yacht, drink in hand and cigar between her fingers, captioned: “I love it when a plan comes together.” Her post came across as a victory lap for a verdict that many see as a blow to trans rights, particularly for trans women, who now risk being excluded from single-sex spaces.

However, her Instagram response took a more direct and dismissive tone. She posted a story accompanied by the text: “I will ask Google who tf is this dude. I am sure that even Google doesn’t know that.”

JK Rowling’s Instagram story mocking Pedro Pascal’s criticismInstagram Screengrab


Among the many who called her out was activist Tariq Ra’ouf, who urged people to distance themselves from anything related to the Harry Potter franchise. “Make it fail,” he said in a video posted on Instagram. “We can’t reward hate.” Pascal, who both liked the video and left a blunt comment, echoed the frustration. “Awful disgusting s**t is exactly right,” he wrote. “Heinous LOSER behaviour.”

Pascal has long stood by the trans community, a stance that’s also deeply personal. His sister, Lux Pascal, came out as a trans woman in 2021. Since then, he’s spoken publicly about how much he admires her strength. “I need her more than she needs me,” he once said in an interview, calling her one of the most powerful people he knows.


His message wasn’t just words. At the London premiere of Thunderbolts, Pascal wore a white “Protect The Dolls” T-shirt as a reference to the affectionate term some in the LGBTQIA+ community use for trans women. The shirt, designed by Conner Ives, raises money for Trans Lifeline, a support organisation that has already received over £250,000 (₹25,000,000) through sales.

The fallout from Rowling’s celebration continues. Several public figures, including Harry Potter actors and stars like Nicola Coughlan, have criticised the ruling and Rowling’s reaction to it. Meanwhile, the divide between Rowling and parts of her original fanbase keeps growing.

For Pedro Pascal, the message is clear: standing by trans people isn’t just performative. It’s personal. And he won’t let silence become complicity.

