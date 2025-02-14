Selena Gomez & Benny Blanco’s 'I said I love you first': The love story behind 'Scared of loving you'

Selena Gomez is stepping back into the music scene—but this time, it’s more personal than ever. Alongside her fiancé, producer Benny Blanco, she has announced their joint album, I Said I Love You First, set to release on March 21, 2025. To mark the moment, they unveiled the first single, Scared of Loving You—a raw, emotional ballad that lays bare Gomez’s deepest fears about love and loss.
Written by Gomez, Blanco, and Finneas, the song captures the fragile side of love with lyrics like, “I’m not scared of loving you / I’m just scared of losing you.” It also hints at lessons from past relationships, reflecting on youthful missteps: “When I was young, I would love too fast / Hope I don’t repeat my past.” A lyric video featuring candid moments between the couple adds to the song’s emotional weight, offering fans a rare glimpse into their private world.
Their album isn’t just a collection of songs—it’s a chronicle of their love story. The two first collaborated in 2015 on Same Old Love, but their relationship took a romantic turn years later. After months of speculation, Gomez confirmed they were dating in December 2023. A year later, she shared the news of their engagement with an intimate Instagram post, beaming as she showed off her ring.
For Gomez, this project marks an evolution in her career. Though she once hinted at stepping away from pop music, she remains deeply connected to storytelling through song. “My favourite songs are mostly ballads—they’re honest and transparent,” she shared in a recent interview. While acting has become her primary focus, she insists music will always be part of her life—especially with Blanco by her side.
The couple’s bond has been a source of joy for fans, with Blanco often sharing heartfelt tributes. At the 2025 Golden Globes, he posted a backstage clip of Gomez, writing, “I got to take home the best award of the night.” Now, their love story takes centre stage in I Said I Love You First, a project that fuses their personal and creative lives into something deeply meaningful.
As excitement builds, Gomez teased fans in classic fashion: “I always trick you guys 🥰 My NEW album I Said I Love You First with my best friend @itsbennyblanco is out on 3/21.” With its mix of vulnerability, passion, and nostalgia, this album promises to be a love letter set to music—one that fans won’t want to miss.