Taylor Swift stuns in 35 carat pink sapphire ring worth £20,290 with 19 carat diamond bracelet revealing Eras Tour drama

Twelfth studio album features Sabrina Carpenter and Max Martin with theatrical sounds and a glimpse into life on tour.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift stuns in dazzling jewels on The Life Of A Showgirl album cover

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiSep 27, 2025
Pooja Pillai is an entertainment journalist with Asian Media Group, where she covers cinema, pop culture, internet trends, and the politics of representation. Her work spans interviews, cultural features, and social commentary across digital platforms.

She began her reporting career as a news anchor, scripting and presenting stories for a regional newsroom. With a background in journalism and media studies, she has since built a body of work exploring how entertainment intersects with social and cultural shifts, particularly through a South Indian lens.

She brings both newsroom rigour and narrative curiosity to her work, and believes the best stories don’t just inform — they reveal what we didn’t know we needed to hear.

Highlights:

  • The singer’s twelfth studio album is set for release on 3 October.
  • Its cover art features Swift adorned in lavish jewels, including a standout pink sapphire ring.
  • Swift described the project as capturing the "behind the scenes" drama of her Eras Tour.
  • A collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter features on the title track.

Taylor Swift has fully embraced the spectacle with her upcoming record, The Life Of A Showgirl. The album, announced during a much-discussed appearance on the New Heights podcast, promises to peel back the curtain on the glamour and grind of her recent tour. Framed as a deeply personal project, it aims to glamourise the intense reality of life on the road. The stunning cover art, shot by Mert and Marcus, immediately sets the tone for this lavish new era.

What is the theme behind The Life Of A Showgirl?

Truthfully, it’s less about a character and more about a state of being. Swift has explained that the songs were written during the European leg of the Eras Tour, a period she describes as both physically exhausting and creatively electric. The idea was to capture what happens when the stadium lights go down: the drama, the joy, the sheer over-the-top nature of it all. She wanted to bottle that feeling of living in a whirlwind, hence the showgirl metaphor.

It’s about the performance, sure, but also the person underneath the feathers and sequins. The choice of a vibrant orange as a central colour for the album’s aesthetic apparently reflects the "exuberant and vibrant" energy she was experiencing.


How much did the jewellery on the album cover cost?

Alright, let’s talk about the bling because it’s impossible to ignore. The focus has landed heavily on a particular ring Swift wears in one of the promotional images. That’s a 35-carat pink sapphire set in rose gold with a carat of diamonds, courtesy of the fine jewellery brand Kallati. The price tag? A cool £20,290 (approx. ₹2,411,832).

But that’s just one piece. On the main cover, she’s reportedly wearing a Zydo Italy diamond bracelet with a total carat weight of over 19. The earrings in another shot are from the same maker, coming in at over 18 carats. It’s a long way from cowboy boots and sundresses, that’s for sure, and the overall effect is pure, unapologetic decadence.


What can fans expect from the album's sound?

This is the big question, isn’t it? The showgirl theme suggests something theatrical, maybe even a swing towards big band or jazz-infused pop. The production credits offer a solid clue: she’s back with Max Martin and Shellback, the powerhouse duo behind massive hits from 1989 and Reputation.


Swift herself called the creative process a collaborative effort where everyone was bringing their best ideas, adding pressure because she cares about the record so much. The only confirmed feature is Sabrina Carpenter on the title track, The Life Of A Showgirl. With twelve tracks announced (and rumours of a secret thirteenth), the sound will likely be as grand and multifaceted as the concept itself.

