Selena Gomez celebrates 33rd birthday with Taylor Swift as insider hints at star-packed wedding guest list

The singer shared party photos with Swift and Blanco while reflecting on the year she called the most beautiful of her life.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift pose in a balloon pit

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift pose in a balloon pit during the disco-themed birthday bash

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJul 21, 2025
Pooja Pillai
Pooja was born in Kochi and raised on a mix of newspapers, pop culture, and too many questions. She studied Communicative English and Journalism before earning her Master’s in Journalism from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, and began her career interning at The Times of India and Channel I'M — where she later became a news anchor, scripting and presenting her own stories. Between deadlines, she’s worked across digital media platforms, covering politics, gender, pop culture, cinema, and everything in between. She has interviewed actors, creators, and changemakers, and occasionally edits her own video content — thanks to being certified in Photoshop and InDesign. In 2025, she joined the Asian Media Group in her first “official” newsroom gig, where she now covers entertainment, lifestyle, and the layered realities of South Asian identity. She believes storytelling should feel personal — even when it’s public — and likes to write not to please, but to provoke, question, and occasionally stir the pot.
American pop star and actor Selena Gomez rang in her 33rd birthday a couple of days early with a lively ’70s-inspired disco bash, joined by close friends including longtime bestie Taylor Swift and her fiancé, music producer Benny Blanco. The party, filled with glittering outfits, rooftop views, and balloon-filled moments, was documented in a carousel of Instagram photos posted by Gomez on Sunday, 20 July.

In one of the images, Gomez and Swift are seen posing in a pit of silver balloons. The Calm Down singer dazzled in a sparkling jumpsuit paired with a shaggy cream jacket, while Swift kept it sleek in a black dress and her signature red lipstick. Their reunion marks another warm moment in their 16-year-long friendship, which began during their early music careers in 2008.

 Selena Gomez Selena Gomez stuns in sequins and fur as she reflects on a fulfilling yearInstagram/selenagomez


What did Selena Gomez say about turning 33?

In her caption, Gomez opened up about the past year, calling it the “most beautiful” of her life. “As I prepare to celebrate my 33rd birthday, I can’t help but reflect on the incredible journey that has brought me here,” she wrote.

She thanked her fans and loved ones, saying, “Whether you cheered me on from the sidelines, shared in my highs and lows, or simply offered a listening ear, you have made this year unforgettable. I am extremely humbled and insanely appreciative of all your love.”

She concluded her message on a hopeful note, expressing excitement for the future: “I look forward to sharing more moments with all of you, creating new memories, and continuing this beautiful journey together.”


Are Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco getting married soon?

Gomez’s celebration comes just months after she announced her engagement to Benny Blanco in December 2024. The couple, who collaborated musically on the album I Said I Love You First, were all smiles at the party. In one photo, the pair shared a kiss, while in another, Gomez is seen playfully hugging Blanco’s leg.

According to reports, the couple is planning a two-day wedding in Montecito, California this September. A source told The Daily Mail that the guest list will include several celebrity friends, with Taylor Swift and her partner, NFL star Travis Kelce, among the expected attendees.

  Gomez and fiancé Benny Blanco at the rooftop celebrationInstagram/selenagomez


How long have Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez been friends?

Swift and Gomez’s friendship has spanned more than 15 years, evolving from teenage pop stardom to adulthood filled with mutual support. They first bonded in 2008 while dating Jonas brothers: Swift with Joe and Gomez with Nick.

Since then, they’ve consistently cheered each other on, from birthdays and album releases to personal milestones. Swift was quick to show support when Gomez and Blanco announced their engagement last year, even joking on Instagram that she would be the “flower girl” at the wedding.

Most recently, they were spotted enjoying a low-key dinner together at The Monkey Bar in New York City on 31 May. Their latest reunion at the birthday party further confirms that their friendship remains as strong as ever.

  Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift arrive on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards Getty Images


What’s next for Selena Gomez?

Beyond her personal milestones, Gomez has had a busy year professionally. She recently wrapped filming for Only Murders in the Building Season 5, set to release on Disney+ later this year. Her latest music project, I Said I Love You First, released in March, continues to gain traction, especially among fans celebrating her creative partnership with Blanco.


With her birthday celebrations already underway and a wedding on the horizon, Selena Gomez seems to be entering this new chapter with joy, gratitude, and her closest people by her side.

