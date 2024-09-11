Taylor Swift endorses Harris, labels herself ‘childless cat lady’

‘I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election,’ Swift posted on Instagram. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: EasternEye

TAYLOR Swift has announced her endorsement of Kamala Harris for President of the United States, referring to herself as a “childless cat lady” in the process. The global pop star broke her silence on US politics on Tuesday, sharing her support for Harris over Donald Trump in the upcoming presidential election.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election,” Swift posted on Instagram. The announcement came shortly after a televised debate between the candidates, which Swift mentioned she had watched.

Explaining her decision, Swift stated, “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader, and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos.” She ended her post by calling herself a “childless cat lady,” responding to an earlier remark by Republican candidate JD Vance aimed at Democratic women.

This is the first time Swift has spoken publicly about the 2024 election. While her fans had already begun organising under the banner “Swifties for Kamala” and raised significant funds, Swift remained quiet until now. The singer revealed that discovering AI-generated images of her supposedly endorsing Trump prompted her to clarify her stance. “It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter,” she said.

Swift encouraged her followers to “do your research,” sharing that while she had made her choice, her fans should make their own decisions after doing the same. She also shared a voter registration link in her Instagram stories.

In her post, Swift praised Harris’s running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, for his long-standing advocacy on issues like LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and reproductive rights. She did not, however, directly call on her followers to vote for Harris.

Swift joins other celebrities like Beyoncé and Charli XCX in boosting Harris’s campaign. Though Beyoncé has not formally endorsed Harris, she allowed the use of her song “Freedom” in campaign advertisements.

Swift’s political endorsements began in 2018 when she endorsed a Democratic opponent to far-right politician Marsha Blackburn, breaking her silence on politics after years of staying neutral. Since then, she has openly supported causes like LGBTQ+ rights and condemned the reversal of federal abortion rights.

Her latest post quickly gained attention, gathering over two million likes within 30 minutes.

(With inputs from AFP)