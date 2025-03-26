'Manchester City signs MoU to open sports school in Bengal'

MAMATA BANERJEE, chief minister of the Indian state of West Bengal, has announced that Manchester City has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a sports school in the state.

The Premier League club, which has won the league title for four consecutive seasons, is expanding its football education initiatives in the region.

Banerjee said the move would strengthen Bengal’s sporting ecosystem and highlighted the state’s growing interest in sports.

Last year, Manchester City and Techno India Group launched the first Manchester City Football School in India, based in Kolkata.

The school offers a football education programme based on the coaching philosophy of the club.

The programme is designed to provide students with training led by official Manchester City coaches. These coaches will be relocating from Manchester to Kolkata to oversee the curriculum and deliver a structured football training experience.

Following the announcement last year, Jorgina Busquets, Managing Director – Football Education, Recreation and Partner Clubs for City Football Group, said, "We are delighted to be opening our first Manchester City Football School in Kolkata with Techno India Group, who are a leading education provider to children and young adults throughout West Bengal."

"We are looking forward to creating a first-class educational experience, through the presence of fully trained, full-time Manchester City coaches, based on the same approach and methodology that we use in our programmes in Manchester, tailored to the level of each player."

Debdut Roychowdury, Director – Techno India Group, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, saying, "It is with immense pride and excitement that we join forces with Manchester City Football to bring their renowned football training expertise to the heart of Indian football, West Bengal."

(With inputs from ANI)