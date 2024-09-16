Man City face landmark hearing over financial allegations

A Premier League investigation, launched six years ago, resulted in 115 charges being brought against the club 19 months ago.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland (C) celebrates after scoring his team first goal during the match City and Brentford at the Etihad Stadium on September 14. (Photo: Getty Images)

By: Vivek Mishra

Manchester City, the most dominant force in English football in recent years, now face the challenge of defending themselves against accusations that their success was built on financial misconduct.

A Premier League investigation, launched six years ago, resulted in 115 charges being brought against the club 19 months ago. The hearing, which starts on Monday, will determine the club’s fate.

An independent panel will hear evidence over the next two months, with a verdict not expected until 2025. The case has been dubbed British sport’s “trial of the century.”

What are City accused of?

Since the club’s 2008 takeover by Sheikh Mansour, part of the UAE royal family, City have risen to become the Premier League’s dominant force, winning eight of their ten titles in the last 13 seasons, including their first Champions League in 2023.

City are accused of violating financial rules during this rise. Of the 115 charges, 80 cover breaches from 2009 to 2018, and 35 relate to not cooperating with the Premier League investigation.

Suspicion arose after the German outlet Der Spiegel published leaked documents in 2018. The emails allegedly showed City inflating sponsorship revenues from Abu Dhabi’s Etihad airline and telecom firm Etisalat, masking investments from Mansour’s Abu Dhabi United Group as income. Other documents claimed that former manager Roberto Mancini received off-the-books payments via consultancy fees from a club in Abu Dhabi.

City have denied wrongdoing, stating they have “irrefutable evidence” to prove their innocence. In 2020, they overturned a two-year Champions League ban by UEFA at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). CAS found most allegations were not proven or fell outside the statute of limitations. No such time limit applies in the Premier League case.

Potential consequences

If found guilty, City could face severe penalties, including a points deduction or even expulsion from the Premier League. Last season, Everton and Nottingham Forest were penalised for single breaches of financial rules.

A guilty verdict could also impact Pep Guardiola’s future at the club. Guardiola, who is in the final year of his contract, has consistently supported the club’s leadership but previously stated he would leave if he found they had been dishonest. “If you lie to me, the day after I am not here,” Guardiola said in 2022.

The future of key players, such as striker Erling Haaland, may also be in question. Other clubs might seek compensation or request that City’s titles be stripped if they gained an unfair advantage.

Regardless of the outcome, the Premier League faces significant stakes. If City lose, it could tarnish an entire era of English football. If they are cleared, the league could face criticism for failing to effectively challenge wealthy, state-backed clubs.

(With inputs from AFP)