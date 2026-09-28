Dakota Johnson's Patient Zero video isn't on YouTube yet, here's why

Highlights

Dakota Johnson stars alongside Colin Farrell in Taylor Swift's new "Patient Zero" music video, which premiered at the 2026 MTV VMAs on September 27

The full video is currently only on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music, not YouTube

Taylor Nation has confirmed the video will land on Swift's YouTube channel on Tuesday, September 29

Johnson also presented Swift with the VMAs' inaugural Artist-Director Honors, the same night the video debuted

If you've been searching YouTube for the full "Patient Zero" video and only finding the lyric version, you're not missing anything — it genuinely isn't there yet. Here's what's actually going on, and when that changes.

Dakota Johnson's role in the video

Johnson plays a woman trapped in a deteriorating relationship with a man played by Colin Farrell, who gaslights her and appears to poison her over the course of the video. Swift plays his previous partner, now a ghost, who mirrors Johnson throughout — matching outfits, matching movements, even meeting her in a mirror's reflection — as a warning of where the relationship is heading. The video ends at Swift's own grave, where Johnson's character leaves flowers, the twist finally landing: Swift's character was murdered by the same man, and has spent the whole video trying to save the woman who came after her.

Johnson and Swift are longtime friends off-screen, and it was Johnson herself who presented Swift with the VMAs' first-ever Artist-Director Honors on the same night the video premiered — an award recognising Swift's work directing her own music videos.





Dakota Johnson makes surprise appearance at the MTV VMAs to present the Artist Director Honors to her BFF Taylor Swift.



Head to Just Jared now for full coverage of the show. #DakotaJohnson#VMAs #MTVVMas

Photos: Getty pic.twitter.com/ckak3ZocO8

— JustJared.com (@JustJared) September 28, 2026





We can’t take our eyes off of Taylor Swift and Dakota Johnson reacting to the debut of the "Patient Zero" music video at the #VMAs. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/b0Udt2ZJvN

— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) September 28, 2026





Where to watch Patient Zero right now

The full video is currently available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. It also aired during the VMAs broadcast itself, so it can still be seen in replays of the ceremony on MTV, CBS and Paramount+. Swift's official YouTube channel currently has only the lyric video, not the full cinematic version.

Why it isn't on YouTube yet

Taylor Nation, Swift's official promotional team, confirmed by email that the full video will arrive on YouTube on Tuesday, September 29 — two days after its VMAs premiere. Neither Swift nor her team has publicly explained the reason for the delay, though she'd previously said on set that she wanted to find a way to give the video's cinematic scale a proper big-screen moment before its wider release, which is likely why the VMAs premiere came first.

The team behind it

Swift directed "Patient Zero" herself, with cinematography by Oscar winner Emmanuel Lubezki, known for his work on The Revenant, Birdman and Gravity. It's Lubezki's first time shooting a Swift video. The song comes from The Life of a Showgirl: The Encore, an expanded reissue of Swift's album with three additional new tracks. Swift has said the song itself was inspired by a real conversation among friends, after one of them was contacted by her ex's new girlfriend asking whether she'd experienced the same troubling behaviour.

Frequently asked questions

Where can I watch the full Patient Zero video right now?

On Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music. It's not yet on YouTube.

When will Patient Zero be on YouTube?

Taylor Nation has confirmed it will be uploaded on Tuesday, September 29, 2026.

Who stars in the Patient Zero video besides Taylor Swift?

Dakota Johnson and Colin Farrell, with Swift directing.

What happens in the Patient Zero video?

Johnson's character is in a toxic relationship with a man played by Farrell, who is revealed to have poisoned and killed his previous partner, played by Swift, whose ghost has been trying to warn Johnson throughout the video.

Why did Taylor Swift premiere the video at the VMAs instead of releasing it online first?

She was being honoured with the VMAs' inaugural Artist-Director Award that night, and chose the ceremony as the video's world premiere before its wider streaming and YouTube rollout.