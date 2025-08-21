Dakota Johnson shines in metallic Gucci gown at 'Splitsville' premiere

Highlights:

Dakota Johnson wore two Gucci looks at the Los Angeles premiere of Splitsville.



Her silver corset gown highlighted this year’s metallic fashion trend.



She later changed into an emerald Gucci minidress for the after-party.



Johnson described the film as a “soulful, unique comedy” exploring love and relationships.



Red carpet look

Dakota Johnson turned heads at the Los Angeles premiere of Splitsville, arriving in a striking silver Gucci gown with a leather finish and a draped corset that cinched at the waist. The outfit echoed the metallic trend that has dominated fashion this year.

The actress later switched outfits for the after-party, opting for a long-sleeved emerald Gucci minidress.

Adria Arjona and Dakota Johnson attend the Los Angeles premiere of "Splitsville" Getty Images

About the film

Splitsville is set for release on 22 August. The film explores the dynamics between two couples, weaving together the challenges of love, relationships and individuality.

Speaking to Deadline earlier this year, Johnson explained: “It has an interesting tone because I guess, off the bat, it reads as a comedy, but it’s a very soulful, unique comedy about two couples and the challenging dynamics of their relationships individually, and then their relationships intertwined with each other. It’s about the complexities of love.”

Splitsville is set for release on 22 August Getty Images

Johnson on non-monogamy

In the film, Johnson plays a woman in an open marriage. Reflecting on the subject, she shared her views on non-monogamy: “I think it’s such an interesting topic because I don’t feel like there’s one right way to love, or one right way to live your life, and I think human beings are being allowed to evolve.”

She added that while some prefer long-term monogamy, others may explore multiple relationships: “If you want to have multiple relationships in your life, great. If you want to go really deep with one person, great. If you want to have both of those at the same time, great. Why not, really? But also scary, you know?”