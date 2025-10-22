Skip to content
Charli XCX and Jessica Alba join Dakota Johnson’s directorial debut 'A Tree Is Blue'

Vanessa Burghardt wrote the script, and filming kicks off in Los Angeles next month.

Charli XCX , Jessica Alba and Dakota Johnson

'A Tree Is Blue' will mark Dakota Johnson’s directorial debut with Charli XCX and Jessica Alba starring in a teen coming-of-age story

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiOct 22, 2025
Highlights:

  • Dakota Johnson steps behind the camera for her first feature film
  • Charli XCX and Jessica Alba in talks for lead roles
  • Vanessa Burghardt pens script and may appear on screen
  • Filming starts next month in Los Angeles with a £10m (₹1.38 billion) budget
  • Drama follows an autistic teen seeking independence after high school

Dakota Johnson is stepping into direction with A Tree Is Blue, a coming-of-age drama attracting attention for its ensemble. Charli XCX and Jessica Alba are reportedly joining the cast. Burghardt, Johnson’s Cha Cha Real Smooth co-star, wrote it and could take a part. Production begins next month in Los Angeles under a £10m (₹1.38 billion) budget, funded by Rivulet.

Why A Tree Is Blue matters for Dakota Johnson

Johnson, who has acted in The Materialists and produced Splitsville, has been quietly preparing to move behind the camera. She previously directed the short Loser Baby, which premiered at TIFF last year. A Tree Is Blue is her leap into full-length features, produced under her TeaTime Pictures banner alongside Ro Donnelly and Sam Racanelli. Rob Paris and Mike Witherill are producing for Rivulet, with Hyunji Ward and Rick Steele executive producing.

“It’s really close to my heart,” Johnson said at Karlovy Vary, hinting at the project last summer. “Vanessa played my daughter in Cha Cha Real Smooth. She’s incredible and the story deserves care.”

What is the story about?

The film follows a teen on the autism spectrum seeking independence. Burghardt wrote the script from her own experience. It’s a story about independence, friendship, and some summer mayhem.

How Charli XCX and Jessica Alba fit in

Charli XCX has been exploring acting alongside her music, appearing in Faces of Death, I Want Your Sex, and A24’s The Moment. She’s also been working on film scores. Alba, meanwhile, has Netflix’s Trigger Warning behind her and is set to appear with Anthony Hopkins, Andy Garcia, and Al Pacino in Maserati: The Brothers.

When and where filming starts

The main filming phase begins in November in Los Angeles. CAA Media Finance is handling sales, with California tax credits of £2.4m (₹275m) helping keep costs low. Hard not to notice the mix of fresh talent and seasoned actors, it already feels like a project that could quietly make waves. Representation is sorted for Johnson, Burghardt, Charli XCX, and Alba, with CAA, UTA, and other agencies confirming talks. Small-scale, carefully assembled, but it has a certain weight already.

