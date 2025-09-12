Margot Robbie bares all in thong look while Dakota Johnson stuns in sheer Gucci as naked dressing takes over

Highlights:

Margot Robbie revealed a bedazzled thong beneath a sheer Armani Privé gown at a London premiere.

Dakota Johnson attended Kering’s Caring for Women gala in New York in a floral-embroidered sheer Gucci dress.

The two separate outings in different cities fuelled the naked dressing conversation across red carpets.

The trend of sheer, lingerie-inspired couture continues to dominate major events in 2025.

Margot Robbie bares her butt in one high-profile moment while Dakota Johnson made headlines for a separate sheer Gucci look, but the two were not at the same event. Robbie returned to the red carpet in London wearing a sheer Armani Privé couture gown that exposed a bedazzled thong, while Johnson attended Kering’s Caring for Women gala in New York in a see-through Gucci dress embroidered with floral motifs. Together, the appearances proved how naked dressing like sheer fabrics and lingerie silhouettes is shaping this year’s red carpet conversations across different cities.

Margot Robbie’s thong and Dakota Johnson’s sheer Gucci prove naked dressing is ruling 2025 red carpets Getty Images





What happened at the London premiere?

Robbie wore an Armani Privé gown with a sheer base and ornate beadwork for the London premiere of her new film. The gown’s design revealed a sparkling thong when she turned, a detail that drew immediate attention on the carpet. Her styling was pared back; a sleek updo and bronzed makeup allowing the couture piece to be the focal point of the appearance.

Margot Robbie attends the European Premiere of "A Big Bold Beautiful Journey" at Odeon Luxe Leicester Getty Images





What did Dakota Johnson wear at Kering’s Caring for Women gala in New York?

Dakota Johnson arrived at the Kering-hosted Caring for Women gala in a sheer Gucci gown embroidered with floral details that revealed a matching bra and underwear set beneath. Styled to balance transparency with tailoring, Johnson’s look followed her ongoing collaboration with Gucci, maintaining her reputation for daring red carpet choices.

Dakota Johnson attends the Kering Foundation's Fourth Annual Caring for Women Dinner at The Pool Getty Images





Were Margot Robbie and Dakota Johnson at the same event?

No, the two stars were photographed in separate cities. Robbie’s naked dressing moment occurred on the London red carpet for her film premiere, while Johnson’s sheer Gucci look was on show at the charity gala in New York. Both looks emerged within a similar timeframe and together highlighted how sheer dressing is appearing simultaneously on international red carpets.

Why is naked dressing dominating red carpets in 2025?

Sheer fabrics, strategically placed embellishments and lingerie-inspired silhouettes have become ubiquitous at major events this year. Designers from Gucci to Mugler and Valentino continue to reinterpret transparency through couture techniques, making the trend both a design challenge and a red carpet focal point. For public figures, these looks offer a way to make a fashion statement while tapping into ongoing conversations about personal expression and couture craftsmanship.

Both Robbie’s Armani Privé gown and Johnson’s Gucci creation are clear examples of how the trend is being used differently: Robbie’s moment was a revealing, head-turning red carpet stunt connected to a film premiere, while Johnson’s was a polished, fashion-house statement at a high-profile charity event and together they emphasise why naked dressing remains one of 2025’s most talked-about fashion movements.