Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson stroll Mumbai streets after Coldplay concert

Pooja Pillai
By Pooja PillaiJan 21, 2025
The internet has been set on fire ever since Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson took over the streets of Mumbai on their final day in the city. In an Instagram video shared by the paparazzi, the duo was seen casually strolling hand in hand. The two were spotted at the Oval Maidan in Churchgate, marvelling at and immersing themselves in Mumbai's historic architecture. Their public appearances have cleared the air and silenced separation speculations months after breakup rumours surfaced online.

The couple, who have been dating since 2017, typically maintain a low profile and rarely make public appearances. However, they seemed to be relishing their leisurely stroll, drawing significant attention from fans. At one point, Chris interacted and chatted with a few fans who were nearby. While Dakota was seen in a chic black maxi dress with black-and-white sneakers, Chris looked casual in a blue T-shirt, black trousers, and a cap.

Chris and Dakota also visited several famous historic sites in India, including temples. Together they visited the Babulnath Temple on their first day in Mumbai after landing in India last week. While Dakota donned a printed cotton suit with a dupatta gracefully wrapped over her head as a mark of reverence, Chris, on the other hand, sported a soft pastel blue kurta with a Rudraksha mala. In a heartfelt moment, Dakota leaned in to whisper a prayer into Nandi's ear, which is a symbolic move believed to bring blessings that fulfil aspirations and desires, garnering attention online. While Chris was preoccupied with his shows, Dakota went out exploring Mumbai with actors Sonali Bendre and Gayatri Joshi, seeking blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple and also visiting designer Sabyasachi’s flagship store in Mumbai.

Coldplay is in India for five sold-out shows as part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour. The band recently performed their inaugural concert in Mumbai at the DY Patil Stadium on January 18, followed by another concert on January 19. They have another show at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday (21). Following that, the band will travel to Ahmedabad for two gigs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, one on January 25 and the other on January 26.

The band also extended gratitude to fans on social media, writing, "We are so happy and thankful to be here in India," along with a jovial photo of Chris Martin. During the concert, the band further delighted the audience by chanting, "Shah Rukh Khan Forever," creating an electrifying moment in the stadium that instantly became a social media sensation.

Several Indian celebrities, including Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Shreya Ghoshal, and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda, attended the show and shared pictures and videos online. Mrunal Thakur shared a magical video on Instagram captioned: “Coldplay… 'Cause you’re a sky full of stars. You’re a sky full of stars… Such a heavenly view."

Coldplay returned to India after an eight-year hiatus, having last performed in the country in 2016 at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. The band's setlist included iconic tracks such as "Yellow," "The Scientist," "Clocks," "Fix You," "Viva La Vida," "Paradise," "A Sky Full of Stars," and "Adventure of a Lifetime." The stunning stadium spectacle also featured spellbinding laser displays, dazzling fireworks, and synchronised LED wristbands. Alongside Chris Martin, the band comprises guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.

