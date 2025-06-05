Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin reportedly split after nearly eight years together

Actor Dakota Johnson and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin have reportedly ended their on-and-off relationship, which began in 2017. According to multiple sources quoted by People, the split "feels final this time", although representatives for both Johnson and Martin have not commented publicly.

The couple were last photographed together on 16 May in Malibu, just two weeks before reports of the breakup emerged. Earlier in the year, they were seen holding hands in India, where Martin was on tour with his band.

Their relationship, while largely private, had seen periods of speculation and reconciliation over the years. Engagement rumours first surfaced in 2020, and in March 2024, a source claimed the couple had actually been engaged for “years” but were “in no rush to get married”.

In August 2024, when rumours of a breakup circulated, a representative for Johnson denied the claims, stating they were “happily together”. At the time, another source said, “Sure, they’ve had issues and taken breaks in the past, but things are great now. They both love their careers and are balancing things the best they can.”

In June 2024, another insider noted that while their relationship had its “ups and downs”, they were “definitely back on” at the time. Johnson, 35, had also previously spoken about her close bond with Martin’s children from his marriage to Gwyneth Paltrow, daughter Apple, now 21, and son Moses, 19, saying she loved them “like my life depends on it”.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star also expressed admiration for Martin’s performances, telling Bustle, “I love watching him. I could watch him every day. I feel like I’m watching my most favourite being do his most favourite thing.”

Johnson is currently promoting her upcoming romantic comedy Materialists, in which she stars alongside Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal. The film is set to release in cinemas on 13 June.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, published on 4 June, she reflected on societal views around relationships, questioning traditional ideas about marriage and divorce. “Why do people have to get married at a certain age or only once? Why? It doesn’t matter,” she said.

Neither Johnson nor Martin has publicly confirmed the breakup.