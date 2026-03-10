Dakota Johnson strips almost naked for steamy Calvin Klein campaign

Highlights

Actor fronts her first campaign for Calvin Klein’s Spring 2026 collection

Images show Johnson in denim and underwear during a relaxed day at home

Johnson says the campaign celebrates confidence and comfort on one’s own terms

Actor Dakota Johnson has stepped into the spotlight for a new Spring 2026 campaign by Calvin Klein, appearing in a series of striking images that place relaxed sensuality and quiet confidence at the centre of the brand’s latest collection.

The 36-year-old star models several denim and underwear pieces in the campaign released on Monday (9 March), marking her first collaboration with the fashion house.

A relaxed day at home

Directed and photographed by Gordon von Steiner, the campaign presents Johnson in a series of intimate scenes set during what the brand describes as a calm day at home.

In one image she lounges poolside wearing a black bra while holding a book, while another shows her sitting atop a black piano wearing denim jeans without a top. Other photographs capture her reclining on a pool table in underwear or wearing an oversized denim jacket with nothing underneath.

The collection highlights several pieces from the Spring line, including Ultralight and Icon Cotton Modal underwear, the Perfectly Fit Ultralight bra, Archive High Rise Slim jeans, Baggy jeans and a relaxed trucker jacket.

According to the brand, the campaign offers a fresh take on its long-standing aesthetic, focusing on a refined “less is more” approach and emphasising confidence and ease.

Johnson on confidence and sensuality

Johnson said the campaign reflects a sense of freedom and self-assurance.

“Calvin Klein jeans and underwear have a timeless quality that makes everything feel right the moment you put them on,” she said in a statement. “When a woman is alone at home working or reading or doing whatever, it can feel quite liberating and sensual.”

She added that the message behind the shoot is about feeling comfortable in one’s own skin.

“I love that this campaign celebrates being comfortable, free and sexy on your own terms. Sometimes, a woman just being is the sexiest thing.”

A campaign that reflects where she is now

Speaking to Elle magazine about the collaboration, Johnson said the campaign matched the stage of life she is currently in.

She described feeling calm and centred, spending more time at home and feeling increasingly comfortable with herself, which helped shape the relaxed tone of the images.

The actor, widely recognised for her breakout role in Fifty Shades of Grey, said quiet evenings at home remain her favourite way to unwind, often spent reading or watching films.

Johnson, the daughter of actors Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, has frequently embraced bold fashion choices on the red carpet. In an interview with Vogue Germany last year, she said wearing daring outfits simply comes down to confidence.

“If I find a beautiful dress that I feel comfortable in, of course I want to wear it,” she said. “It’s fun to wear a sexy dress.”