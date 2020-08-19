Supreme Court orders CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on 14th June 2020. While it was called a suicide, a lot of people have been claiming that it’s a murder. A few weeks ago, Sushant’s family had filed an FIR in Patna, Bihar, against Rhea Chakraborty for stealing the actor’s money and instigating him to die by suicide.

Rhea had later filed a petition in the Supreme Court in which she requested SC to transfer the investigation of the case from Patna to Mumbai. Today, the Supreme Court has given its judgment on the same and SC has ordered a CBI probe in the case.

PTI tweeted SC’s verdict in a few tweets, “Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: SC says Bihar government is competent enough to transfer case to CBI for investigation. Sushant Singh Rajput’s death: SC says jurisdiction of Mumbai Police conducting probe under Section 174 CrPC (enquire on suicide) is limited. SC upholds transfer of Patna FIR to CBI in Sushant Singh Rajput case. If any other case is registered regarding Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the same shall be probed by CBI only: SC.”

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti also took to Twitter to inform everyone about the SC verdict. In a few tweets, she wrote, “There we go!! Finally!! CBI for SSR!! #CBITakesOver. Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning… the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!! #Victoryoffaith #GlobalPrayersForSSR #Wearefamily #CBITakesOver. Congratulations to my extended Family!! So happy… first step towards victory and unbiased investigation. #JusticeforSushantSingRajput #OurfullfaithonCBI.”

If you are affected by any of the issues mentioned in this article, contact Samaritans free of charge on 116 123 or see https://www.samaritans.org/.