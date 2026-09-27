Counter-terror police probe suspected bomb plot near RAF Fairford

Highlights

Several men arrested under the Explosives Act

Residents evacuated from properties in nearby Whelford

Army bomb disposal team examining vehicles

Police say the incident is contained

THREE men have been arrested on suspicion of explosives offences near RAF Fairford, a Gloucestershire airbase used by US forces, after police declared a major incident and evacuated nearby residents.

According to Reuters, armed police blocked access to the base on Sunday (27) while the Army's specialist explosive ordnance disposal team examined several vehicles in the area.

Gloucestershire Police said several men had been arrested over suspected offences under the Explosives Act and that properties in the nearby village of Whelford were being evacuated.

“The Army's specialist explosive ordnance disposal team are currently examining several vehicles,” the force said.

Residents were taken to a nearby leisure centre, while a cordon was established around the area. About 30 emergency vehicles, including police cars, ambulances and fire engines, were reported to be at the scene.

Police said they believed the situation was contained and sought to reassure local residents.

Security stepped up at airbase

RAF Fairford has become strategically important during the conflict involving Iran after the British government authorised US forces to use the base for strikes against Iranian missile sites attacking shipping in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards warned in July that any base used to launch attacks against Iran could be considered a legitimate target.

However, authorities have not said that Sunday's arrests were connected to Iran, the conflict or any planned attack on RAF Fairford. The circumstances behind the arrests remain under investigation.

Security around the base has been increased, with armed officers seen at access points and equipment placed in front of entrances, according to reports.

The US Air Force said it would not discuss specific security measures but confirmed that its personnel in Britain remained vigilant.

“The 501st Combat Support Wing and our fellow UK-based Wings remain vigilant and will take appropriate actions to ensure the safety and security of our US service members, civilians, contractors, and their families,” a US Air Force spokesperson said.

Government kept updated

Prime minister Andy Burnham was being kept informed about the incident, with the government thanking emergency services for their response.

A government spokesperson said it would be inappropriate to comment further while the investigation was continuing.

Defence secretary Wes Streeting also thanked emergency and specialist teams involved in the operation, saying the incident was being dealt with.

RAF Fairford has hosted US military aircraft for decades and has been used for operations linked to the current conflict. Its increased military role has also brought greater attention to security around the base.

The arrests come amid wider government concerns about threats to UK infrastructure, including possible sabotage and cyberattacks.

Ministers have previously briefed critical infrastructure operators about the threat posed by Russia, which denies carrying out hybrid attacks against Western countries.

Police have not disclosed further details about the suspects or said whether any explosives have been found. The investigation remains ongoing.