Burnham refuses to back Heathrow third runway

Highlights

Burnham says Heathrow expansion is principally a matter for London

Airport says third runway could now open in 2039

The previous Labour government backed a £49 billion expansion plan



Heathrow says planning permission remains its priority by 2029

PRIME MINISTER Andy Burnham has declined to back plans for a third runway at Heathrow on Sunday (27), saying the views of people living near the airport must be heard before he takes a position.

Speaking to the BBC at the start of the Labour Party's annual conference, Burnham said the decision was “principally” a matter for London.

“I think you've got to hear the voice of people there first. It's not right for me to just jump straight in on the back of the consultation,” he said.

His comments come as Heathrow said the proposed runway may not open until 2039, four years later than the 2035 target previously set by the government.

The previous Labour government, led by Keir Starmer, backed Heathrow's expansion last year, arguing that it would support economic growth. The proposal still has to go through a lengthy planning process before construction can begin, according to reports.

Heathrow pushes back target

Heathrow said on Saturday (26) that 2035 had been an “ambitious target” requiring significant changes to regulations and government policy.

The airport said its focus remained securing planning permission by 2029. Once permission is obtained, it expects the runway to be operational within a decade, making 2039 the current core scenario.

The expansion forms part of a £49 billion plan approved by the government. About £15bn of that relates to upgrade work already planned, while around £33bn covers the new runway, changes to London's orbital motorway and a new terminal.

Long-running Heathrow debate

The third runway has been debated for more than two decades and has divided successive governments and political parties.

Heathrow is operating at close to full capacity. Its two runways compare with four each at Paris Charles de Gaulle and Frankfurt, and six at Amsterdam Schiphol.

The airport, about 15 miles (24km) west of central London, has also faced longstanding opposition from residents concerned about aircraft noise and safety, as well as environmental concerns over increased carbon emissions.

Burnham's decision not to immediately endorse the project leaves the expansion proposal facing another political question as the government prepares to take it through the planning process.