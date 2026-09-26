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Nagarjuna leads Telugu stars as 4 actors make India’s 10 richest list with up to $568 million wealth

Telugu cinema’s growing influence goes beyond box office success, with Nagarjuna Akkineni, Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati and Ram Charan all appearing among India’s 10 richest actors in reported 2026 estimates.

Nagarjuna leads Telugu stars as 4 actors make India’s 10 richest list with up to $568 million wealth

Indian Bollywood actor Nagarjuna poses as he attends the first day of the Lakme Fashion Week (LFW) Winter/Festival 2013 in Mumbai on August 23, 2013.

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Vibhuti Pathak
By Vibhuti PathakSep 26, 2026
Vibhuti Pathak
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Highlights:
  • Nagarjuna ranks second with a reported $568 million fortune.
  • Chiranjeevi takes the eighth spot.
  • Venkatesh Daggubati ranks ninth.
  • Ram Charan rounds out the top 10.
  • Shah Rukh Khan tops the reported list.

Bollywood remains the biggest force in India’s film industry when it comes to scale and commercial reach, but Telugu cinema has been expanding its influence, particularly through the rise of pan-India films.

That growing presence is also reflected in a recently reported list of India’s richest actors in 2026. According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, four Telugu superstars have made the top 10, based on estimated net-worth figures.

The biggest name among them is Nagarjuna Akkineni, who ranks second overall with a reported estimated net worth of $568 million.

Only Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is placed above him, with an estimated wealth of $1.14 billion.

Nagarjuna ranks second

Nagarjuna’s reported $568 million net worth puts him ahead of several of Bollywood’s biggest stars.

Amitabh Bachchan occupies third place with an estimated $455 million, followed by Salman Khan at $341 million.

The list also includes Hrithik Roshan at $284 million, Akshay Kumar at $261 million and Aamir Khan at $205 million.

Nagarjuna has built a long career across Telugu cinema while also appearing in projects aimed at audiences beyond the Telugu-speaking market.

He was most recently seen in Coolie and is currently associated with his upcoming 100th film, King 100, according to the source material.

Three more Telugu stars in the top 10

Nagarjuna is not the only Telugu star featured prominently.

Chiranjeevi ranks eighth with an estimated net worth of $193 million. The veteran actor is currently preparing for Kaaka.

Just below him is Venkatesh Daggubati, who takes ninth place with a reported estimated wealth of $188 million.

Venkatesh has Aadarsha Kutumbam House No: 47, which is scheduled for an October 2 release, and is also shooting for January 12 Vidudala, which is set for a Sankranti release.

Ram Charan completes the top 10 with an estimated net worth of $159 million.

The actor is fresh off the success of Peddi and is set to collaborate with Pushpa director Sukumar on his next project.

The reported top 10

According to the reported estimates, the list stands as follows:

  1. Shah Rukh Khan — $1.14 billion
  2. Nagarjuna Akkineni — $568 million
  3. Amitabh Bachchan — $455 million
  4. Salman Khan — $341 million
  5. Hrithik Roshan — $284 million
  6. Akshay Kumar — $261 million
  7. Aamir Khan — $205 million
  8. Chiranjeevi — $193 million
  9. Venkatesh Daggubati — $188 million
  10. Ram Charan — $159 million

The figures are reported estimates rather than official disclosures, but the presence of four Telugu stars among the 10 names highlights the growing visibility of Telugu cinema alongside Bollywood.

chiranjeevi net worthnagarjuna net worthram charan net worthrichest indian actors 2026venkatesh daggubati net worthrichest telugu actors 2026
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