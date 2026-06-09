53 per cent of first-time buyers need family support to purchase a home

53 per cent of first-time buyers receive financial help from family.

Family support reached £11 billion in 2025 when inheritance is included.

Grandparents are playing a growing role in helping younger buyers.

Buying a first home in the UK is becoming increasingly difficult without family financial support, with more than half of first-time buyers now relying on help from relatives to secure a property, according to new research from Savills.

The findings highlight the growing influence of the so-called "Bank of Mum and Dad" in the UK housing market, as high house prices, elevated mortgage rates and sizeable deposit requirements continue to put pressure on first-time buyers. According to the property consultancy, 53 per cent of people purchasing their first home receive support through gifts, loans or inheritance.

While personal savings remain the biggest source of funding, used by 64 per cent of first-time buyers, family wealth is playing an increasingly important role. Savills estimates that relatives provided around £8.3 billion through gifts and loans in 2025. When inheritance is included, that figure rises to £11 billion.

The growing power of family wealth

The research suggests outright gifts are the most common form of assistance. Around 32 per cent of first-time buyers received money as a gift, compared with 16 per cent who relied on family loans.

Support is also coming from a wider circle of relatives. Nearly half of those receiving gifts or loans benefited from contributions from grandparents, suggesting that housing affordability pressures are prompting multiple generations to help younger family members onto the property ladder.

Inheritance is another source of funding, with 14 per cent of first-time buyers using inherited wealth to help finance their purchase.

Lucian Cook, head of residential research at Savills, reportedly said higher mortgage rates have continued to squeeze affordability, keeping deposit requirements high and maintaining buyers' reliance on family assistance.

He suggested that easing mortgage rates and potential regulatory changes could improve access to home ownership over time. The Financial Conduct Authority has proposed reforms to mortgage rules that may make borrowing easier for some buyers.

However, Cook reportedly said family support is likely to remain a major feature of the market even if lending conditions become more favourable.

The figures underline a growing divide between those who have access to family wealth and those who do not. For many aspiring homeowners, saving for a deposit remains one of the biggest obstacles, raising questions about how accessible home ownership is becoming for people trying to enter the market on their own.