Spain outclass France to book place in World Cup final

FRANCE's World Cup campaign ended with a 2-0 defeat to Spain in the semi-finals on Tuesday, ending a run that had seen them score 16 goals in six matches.

France had reached the last four with one of the tournament's most effective attacks, led by Kylian Mbappe, Ousmane Dembele, Michael Olise, Bradley Barcola and Desire Doue.

But Spain controlled the match at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, and France did not register a shot on target until more than 75 minutes had been played. By then, Spain were 2-0 ahead and in complete control.

Spain's midfield trio of Rodri, Dani Olmo and Fabian Ruiz limited France's influence and cut off the supply to their forwards.

"We kept finding ourselves outnumbered 3-on-2 in midfield," Mbappe said. "And against Spain, that's a real problem...When you put it all together, the result is a defeat. It's a huge disappointment.

"I don't think we played the match we wanted to play -- whether tactically, technically, or in terms of our overall performance level," Mbappe added.

"And when you don't do what you're supposed to do in a World Cup semi-final, you don't win."

The defeat marked the end of Didier Deschamps' time as France manager after a campaign that had raised hopes of another World Cup final appearance.

It also raised questions over why France were unable to find a tactical answer to Spain's passing game.

Deschamps had guided France to the World Cup title in 2018 and then to the 2022 final, where they lost in a penalty shoot-out. Another appearance in the final had seemed within reach before Tuesday's defeat.

"It is not really important on a personal level whether I leave this competition in the semi-final or final," Deschamps insisted.

"It's not time to talk about the future. And I am extremely happy. I am very proud of everything we've done with the national team.

"I have been lucky as a player to enjoy a big moment. Today is not such a moment but I think we must accept it without forgetting everything that we've experienced so far."

Mbappe was also left reflecting on France's exit. A win on Tuesday would have made the 27-year-old only the second player after Brazil's Cafu, who reached the World Cup finals in 1994, 1998 and 2002, to play in three World Cup finals.

Instead, France will travel to Miami's Hard Rock Stadium to play in the third-place match on Saturday.

Mbappe said the team would now look ahead to the 2028 European Championships.

"It was a dream for us to reach the final, to give our country the chance to keep dreaming and to make history," he said.

"Now, it is something we have to face with our heads held high. I believe that when you win, you win with your head held high; so when you lose, you have to lose with your head held high, too.

"But right now, there is immense disappointment. I find it hard to put into words just how disappointed the squad and I are.

"Yet even if it might seem a bit robotic at times, we have to pick ourselves up, go on vacation, and move on to the next chapter. Because football waits for no one. We have to start over, put this failure behind us, and learn from it."