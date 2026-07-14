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England's World Cup semi-final is expected to trigger a spike in cash withdrawals across the UK

ATM operator expects pubs and hospitality venues to see a surge in cash spending ahead of England's semi-final

World Cup 2026

England's World Cup run could drive extra £20 million in cash withdrawals, says Link

The 2026 FIFA World Cup logo is seen at San Francisco Bay Area Stadium (temporarily renamed from Levi's Stadium) ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Santa Clara, California, on June 7, 2026. The stadium will host six matches for the FIFA World Cup 2026. (Photo by JOSH EDELSON / AFP via Getty Images)
Teena Jose
By Teena JoseJul 14, 2026
Teena Jose

Teena Jose is a business journalist at Eastern Eye specialising in British Asian business and the UK property market. She reports on market trends, economic developments and business leaders, while also producing daily digital video content on business and finance.

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  • Link forecasts £210 million will be withdrawn from UK ATMs on Wednesday.
  • England's World Cup semi-final is expected to add £20 million to cash withdrawals.
  • Cash use has fallen sharply, but major sporting events continue to drive demand.

England's World Cup semi-final against Argentina is expected to give cash withdrawals across the UK an unexpected lift, with ATM network Link forecasting an extra £20 million will be taken out of cash machines on Wednesday.

The company expects around £210 million to be withdrawn from its ATMs during the day, roughly 10 per cent higher than a typical Wednesday. According to Link, much of that extra cash is likely to end up in pubs and hospitality venues as fans gather to watch the match.

Link said England's quarter-final victory over Norway had already boosted cash demand. Ahead of that match, an additional £10 million was withdrawn from ATMs, despite expectations that the hot weather would normally reduce cash usage as more people stayed at home.

Graham Mott, Link's director of strategy, reportedly said the company expects another significant jump in withdrawals based on previous tournament matches and the timing of Wednesday's fixture.

He reportedly said there are many factors at play, but Link expects a 10 per cent increase in cash withdrawals, adding around £20 million to the day's total. He also noted that Sunday saw unusually low withdrawal levels, possibly because many people were recovering after a late night following England's last match.

Cash still gets a boost on big match days

The company said football tournaments continue to influence spending habits even as cash becomes less common. During England's World Cup semi-final against Croatia in 2018, Link's ATMs dispensed £26 million more than expected.

Mott reportedly said it was interesting to compare the current situation with England's 1966 World Cup triumph, when almost all everyday purchases were made using cash. He added that cash now accounts for only about 10 per cent of all payments in the UK, while cheque use has become rare.

Although digital payments continue to dominate everyday spending, Link believes major sporting occasions still encourage many fans to carry cash, particularly for spending in pubs, bars and other venues during high-profile matches.

210 million withdrawnlink forecastsuk atmsworld cupengland world cup cash withdrawals
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