Newcastle University says Anant Ambani didn’t pay for professorship

Newcastle University has responded to the criticism of the professorship conferred on Anant Ambani in the Guardian and other newspapers by making it clear that billionaire businessman Mukesh Ambani’s 31-year-old son did not pay for the honour.

This new declaration appears to neutralise much of the criticism levelled against Anant. It perhaps also closes the door to money changing hands in the future.

Most UK universities are financially in dire straits and are looking to India as part of the solution. A number have opened or are considering opening physical campuses in India.

A spokesperson for Newcastle University said: “We can confirm that the University hasn’t received a donation from Anant Ambani or a company affiliated with him.”

The spokesperson added: “The award of a Professorship of Practice recognises Mr Ambani’s contributions to conservation, biodiversity protection, animal welfare and environmental stewardship through his work with Vantara, a wildlife rescue and conservation initiative, and as the executive lead for the Reliance Group’s transition toward a green energy future.”

It is understood that his role does not confer any qualifications or have any involvement in setting the academic direction of Newcastle University.

The Guardian claimed Newcastle was “facing a backlash from conservationists”.

This has already been reported in Eastern Eye.

The paper said “the university’s announcement was met with incredulity and derision from academic staff and Indian and international conservationists and environmentalists”.

Prof Lyla Mehta, the head of the climate, environment and sustainability department at the University of Sussex’s Institute of Development Studies, told the paper that “as public funding for universities falls, there is a real danger that billionaire and corporate money begins to shape academia”.

She said: “Universities are supposed to be places that question power and hold corporations to account, not give them academic legitimacy.”

Lorne Stockman, a research co-director at Oil Change International, said: “At a time when the climate crisis demands an urgent phaseout of oil and gas, we must demand our publicly funded institutions do better.”

The paper also referred to the Indian prime minister’s links with the Ambanis: “Ambani is the son of India’s richest person, Mukesh Ambani, who made his fortune primarily in oil and gas, owns the world’s largest oil refinery and has close ties with the ruling Bharatiya Janata party (BJP). Mukesh Ambani has enthusiastically praised BJP policies, and firms linked to his Reliance conglomerate have recently made significant donations to the party. The prime minister, Narendra Modi, attended Anant Ambani’s lavish 2024 wedding in Mumbai.

“Anant Amabani, 31, who is leads on renewable energy on the Reliance Group’s executive board and is worth an estimated £90bn, has set up Vantara, a 1,400-hectare (3,500-acre) private zoo near the family’s oil refining facilities in Gujarat, which reportedly has more than 150,000 animals including 200 lions, 250 leopards and 900 crocodiles, and where he hosted his opulent pre-wedding celebrations attended by celebrity guests and politicians.

“Conservation groups have previously raised questions about how some of the animals were sourced, given many were endangered species. Vantara has never been found guilty of any wrongdoing.”

Modi is not short of supporters in the UK, one of whom, the Tory businessman Lord Rami Ranger said: “This is just jealousy. These people want to talk India down. The Ambanis have taken India to the next level. The UK-India trade deal is good for both countries. This professorship will raise the international profile of Newcastle University and attract more Indian students. They don’t see the broader picture.”

Mukesh Ambani owns Hamleys in Regent Street, probably the biggest toyshop in the world, and a 300-acre Stoke Park estate in Buckinghamshire.

Last year’s Pink Ball at the British Museum, an answer to the Met Gala in New York, raised £2.5m for greater collaboration with India with the help of Mukesh Ambani’s wife and daughter, Nita and Isha Ambani.

Another Indian entrepreneur, Gautam Adani, is sponsoring the “Adani Green Energy Gallery” at the Science Museum in London on a long-term basis.

In procession after the ceremony, Anant Ambani with (l) Professor Chris Day, Vice-Chancellor and (r) Imtiaz Dharker, Chancellor Eastern Eye

In its original announcement, Newcastle University said: “Mr Anant Ambani, known for his work in conservation, biodiversity protection, animal welfare, and environmental stewardship received the honour in recognition of his significant contributions to advancing a more sustainable future, in a ceremony in the University’s historic King’s Hall.

“Professor Ambani founded Vantara, a 3,500-acre wildlife rescue and conservation initiative in Jamnagar district, Gujarat, India, which focuses on the rescue, rehabilitation, and protection of abused, injured, and endangered animals from all over the world. Work on the rehabilitation of elephants was recognised with the prestigious ‘Prani Mitra’ National Award, India’s highest recognition for corporate contribution to animal welfare.

“Professor Ambani became the youngest and first Asian recipient of the Global Humane Award, a prestigious recognition for leadership in evidence-based welfare programs, science-led conservation initiatives and sustained efforts to protect vulnerable species worldwide

“Work at Vantara closely aligns with the University’s world-leading research on global conservation and biodiversity targets, as well as inter-disciplinary expertise including in data visualisation and analysis. The ceremony celebrated a shared commitment to environmental responsibility and global impact.

“The Professorship was conferred in a traditional ceremony presided over by the University Chancellor, Imtiaz Dharker, and attended by his wife Mrs Radhika Ambani alongside leading figures in the world of business, conservation and academia.”

Imtiaz, a distinguished poet and mother of the actress Ayesha Dharker, is finishing a seven-year stint as chancellor. Ayesha will star in The Jungle Book at the National Theatre in November.

On receiving the honour, Anant delivered a lecture called The road to a sustainable tomorrow: “As humanity confronts a different set of global challenges, I believe conservation and sustainability must become the next great movement – one that transcends nations, generations and differences.

“It is in that spirit that I accept this honour – not simply as a recognition of past work, but as a responsibility to do more: to help build a future in which people and nature thrive together, on the one planet we all call home.”

Speaking before the ceremony, Anant remarked: “Everyone who graduates from here has the potential to change the world in some way. I am so honoured to be here at the steps of Newcastle University where the honourable and most legendary Martin Luther King stood.

“Sustainability and protecting a world with kindness and compassion is the most required. I think Newcastle has the potential to give back to society by getting the students to be the most compassionate students ever.”

Professor Chris Day, Vice-Chancellor and President of Newcastle University, said: “We are facing a global challenge, and it is critical that we act with urgency to reverse biodiversity decline and enable nature's recovery. Achieving this requires bold leadership, innovation and collaboration across sectors. Professor Ambani is demonstrating exactly this kind of leadership, driving forward ambitious solutions that support the restoration of healthy, resilient ecosystems for future generations.

“I am delighted to welcome Professor Ambani into Newcastle University. Sustainability is one of the foundations on which our institution is built, underpinning and strengthening our core activities in education, research and engagement. Global leaders such as Professor Ambani are helping to redefine what is possible, bringing together sustainability, technology and business transformation to deliver meaningful impact for society and address some of the most pressing challenges of our time.”

The ceremony was held in King’s Hall within the historic Armstrong Building, which in 1967 was the setting for Dr Martin Luther King Jr receiving his honorary doctorate – Newcastle University being the only UK university to honour him in his lifetime.

Pictured in front of the statue of Dr Martin Luther King Jr at Newcastle University (l-r) Radhika Ambani; Anant Ambani; Professor Chris Day, Vice-Chancellor and President, Newcastle University ; Ms Sanjana Medipally, Acting Head of International Relations and Partnerships, Newcastle University; and Professor Stephanie Glendinning, Pro-Vice -Chancellor, Faculty of Science, Agriculture and Engineering, Newcastle University. Eastern Eye

Newcastle also said that beyond his wildlife conservation work, Anant is “an Executive Director of Reliance Industries and a key force behind the group’s transition toward a new energy future, advancing initiatives in solar manufacturing, green hydrogen, circular materials, carbon capture, clean fuels, and next-generation energy technologies. His leadership supports Reliance’s ambitious vision of becoming a Net Carbon Zero enterprise by 2035 – one of the largest sustainability transitions being undertaken by any company globally.”

It added: “Professor Ambani’s vision resonates strongly with Newcastle University’s own commitment to advancing a more sustainable future. Through pioneering research and education in energy transitions, clean energy systems and electrification, the University is helping to develop the technologies, evidence and skilled workforce needed to support the global shift to a low-carbon economy. These shared ambitions demonstrate the value of collaboration between industry and academia in addressing some of the world's most pressing environmental challenges.”

Professor Stephanie Glendinning, the university’s Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Faculty of Science, Agriculture and Engineering, commented: “Having recently visited Vantara and witnessed first-hand the extraordinary work being undertaken there, I was both excited and deeply honoured that Professor Ambani visited us in Newcastle University.

“We share a vision rooted in a profound respect for nature and for all living beings. By bringing together our knowledge, experience and commitment to service, we have an opportunity to make a meaningful contribution to some of the world's most pressing challenges: food and water security, biodiversity loss, and animal welfare.

“Inspired by the understanding that all life is interconnected, we believe that through collaboration, compassion and innovation, we can help bring about transformative change for the benefit of both people and the wider living world.”

In the closing speech to the ceremony, the Honorary consul General of India (Newcastle), J M “Meenu” Malhotra, said: “The bond between the United Kingdom and India is among the deepest and most enduring in the world – a partnership of history, of family, of trade, and of shared ambition. Here in the North East, and at this University, that partnership is no abstraction. It lives in the students who travel between our two countries, in the research that crosses our borders, and in occasions such as this one.

“The challenges facing our environment respect no borders, and no single nation, however great, can meet them alone. But the United Kingdom and India, working side by side - in science, in enterprise, and in conscience - can help to light that road for others to follow.”

Sanjana Medipally, the university’s Strategic Partnerships Lead for India, said: “Having seen Vantara’s work first-hand, I’ve been struck by how closely it mirrors

Newcastle University’s own commitment to conservation and a sustainable future. This partnership has been a privilege to build, and I look forward to helping it grow into something of lasting value for both our countries.”