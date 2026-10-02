Pokémon TCG’s October releases have a surprise fans won’t want to miss

Highlights

The Pokémon TCG’s 30th Celebration expansion continues with several new products in October

Collectors can find 30 different Pikachu cards, each with a unique illustration

New Mini Tins, Booster Bundles and Battle Decks are among this month’s releases

The Pokémon Trading Card Game is continuing its 30th anniversary celebrations with a fresh batch of products arriving throughout October.

The latest releases include new ways for collectors and players to explore the Pokémon TCG: 30th Celebration expansion, along with products designed to help fans build and improve their decks.

30 Pikachu cards to collect

One of the biggest draws of the 30th Celebration expansion is Pikachu, with 30 different cards featuring unique illustrations available to collect.

The expansion also features popular Pokémon including Mewtwo ex, Mew ex, Umbreon ex, Salamence ex and Greninja ex.

Fans looking to expand their collection can pick up the 30th Celebration Booster Bundle, which contains six booster packs.

Mini Tins offer another collectible

The 30th Celebration Mini Tins come in 10 different designs, with the artwork combining to create two larger images.

Each Mini Tin contains two 30th Celebration booster packs, a sticker sheet and a Pokémon art card featuring the artwork displayed on the tin.

There is also an Enhanced 2-Pack Blister featuring foil cards of Gengar, Marshadow and Team Rocket’s Mimikyu, along with a plastic coin and two booster packs.

New products for players

The Deck Crafter’s Collection is aimed at players who want to build a new deck or strengthen an existing one.

It includes a foil Meowth ex card, 39 tournament-ready Trainer cards, a Deck Crafter’s Guide, nine labelled dividers and a Pokémon TCG booster pack.

Meanwhile, the 30th Celebration Battle Decks introduce Espeon ex and Umbreon ex decks, with each containing a ready-to-play 60-card deck.

The Espeon ex deck also includes an illustration rare-style Victini promo card, while the Umbreon ex deck comes with a similar Zeraora card.

With several products arriving this month, the Pokémon TCG’s 30th anniversary celebration is continuing to give collectors and players plenty to discover in October.