Sony’s next PS5 livestream may happen next week, leaker claims

Leaker NateTheHate has reinforced earlier reports of an imminent PS5 livestream

Sony PS5 livestream

Sony typically announces its events only a few days in advance

Gayathri Kallukaran
By Gayathri KallukaranSep 16, 2025
Gayathri Kallukaran is a Junior Journalist with Eastern Eye. She has a Master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from St. Paul’s College, Bengaluru, and brings over five years of experience in content creation, including two years in digital journalism. She covers stories across culture, lifestyle, travel, health, and technology, with a creative yet fact-driven approach to reporting. Known for her sensitivity towards human interest narratives, Gayathri’s storytelling often aims to inform, inspire, and empower. Her journey began as a layout designer and reporter for her college’s daily newsletter, where she also contributed short films and editorial features. Since then, she has worked with platforms like FWD Media, Pepper Content, and Petrons.com, where several of her interviews and features have gained spotlight recognition. Fluent in English, Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi, she writes in English and Malayalam, continuing to explore inclusive, people-focused storytelling in the digital space.
Highlights:

  • Leaker NateTheHate claims a PS5 livestream could take place next week.
  • Confirmation may arrive around 23 September, lining up with the Tokyo Game Show.
  • Event expected to be a State of Play livestream rather than a PlayStation Showcase.
  • Potential first-party reveals include Marvel’s Wolverine, Saros, and a rumoured 2.5D God of War game.
  • Third-party announcements are also expected during the showcase.



Leaker NateTheHate has reinforced earlier reports of an imminent PS5 livestream, now suggesting that the digital showcase could take place next week.

Sony typically announces its events only a few days in advance, so confirmation may arrive as soon as Tuesday, 23 September. If accurate, the showcase would coincide with the Tokyo Game Show, which is also scheduled for next week.

Background

Sony has hosted either a major State of Play or a PlayStation Showcase every September for the past six years, and indications are that this pattern will continue in 2025. Recent reports have hinted that the company has plans for a presentation before the end of the month. NateTheHate, a leaker regarded as reliable, recently confirmed this, responding to a social media query with: "Sony has a presentation soon."

Industry sources, including Giant Bomb member Jeff Grubb, have suggested that the event is likely to be a State of Play livestream, rather than using the PlayStation Showcase branding.

Potential announcements

Rumours indicate that the long-awaited Marvel's Wolverine game could be the highlight of the showcase. The title is reportedly set for release in 2026, with a proper unveiling expected soon.

Other potential first-party reveals include Saros from Housemarque, a PS5 exclusive confirmed to appear before the end of the year, and a rumoured 2.5D God of War title, reportedly a smaller-scale project.

As usual, any first-party announcements would likely be accompanied by updates from third-party developers.

Community interest

Gamers and fans are already speculating about what might appear at the next PS5 livestream. What would you like to see revealed? Share your thoughts in the comments.

