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X sets 48-hour target for removing hate speech under Ofcom agreement

Ofcom secures commitment from Musk's platform to tackle anti-semitism and terrorist content faster

Elon Musk

X has had looser moderation since Musk’s 2022 takeover, restoring thousands of banned accounts

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Ashya Rose
By Ashya RoseMay 15, 2026
Ashya Rose

Ashya Rose is a junior journalist with Eastern Eye. She covers British Asian and community news, with a primary focus on business stories on UK and Asian companies. She also writes on tech, the restaurant industry, culture and world affairs.

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Highlights

  • X will aim to review illegal hate speech and terror posts within 24 hours.
  • At least 85 per cent of hateful posts must be removed within 48 hours.
  • Campaigners say X is still failing to tackle open racism on its platform.
Elon Musk's X has agreed to crack down on anti-semitism and hate speech after reaching a deal with Britain's online safety regulator Ofcom.
Under the agreement, X will review illegal hate speech and potential terror posts within 24 hours.
It has also set a target to remove at least 85 per cent of hateful and anti-semitic content within 48 hours, and will more aggressively block accounts linked to banned groups in Britain.

Ofcom online safety director Oliver Griffiths called it a step forward but said there was more to do.

"Terrorist content and illegal hate speech is persisting on some of the largest social media sites. We expect them to take firm action," he noted.

He added the issue was especially important following recent hate-motivated crimes against Britain's Jewish community.

X has run under looser moderation rules since Musk's 2022 takeover, allowing thousands of previously banned accounts back onto the platform.

Musk apologised in 2023 after appearing to endorse an anti-semitic post.

Danny Stone of the Antisemitism Policy Trust welcomed the deal but said X was still failing to tackle open racism.

"I hope Ofcom will hold X to account for what it has promised," he told The Telegraph.

Think tank British Future warned the pledges needed to deliver rapid change, noting X was not yet meeting its legal duties in Britain.

xofcomanti semitismonline safetysocial mediaelon musk

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