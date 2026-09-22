10 Amazon Tech Deals to Watch Before Prime Big Deal Days 2026

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Prime Big Deal Days always lands at an awkward but useful time of year — right when the Diwali shopping list starts writing itself, and just before the good tech deals get swallowed up by Black Friday hype a few weeks later. If you're planning to buy gifts, restock the essentials, or just finally replace the headphones that have been held together with tape since March, this is usually the window worth waiting for.

Here are 10 categories worth keeping an eye on this year.

1. AirPods





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Still the easiest gift to get right for anyone already living in Apple's ecosystem — they pair the instant you open the case, and nobody's ever disappointed to unwrap a pair. Check AirPods deals on Amazon.

2. Bluetooth headphones





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For everyone who isn't in the Apple ecosystem, or just wants something with more bass for the commute, over-ear Bluetooth headphones tend to see some of the steepest discounts of the whole sale. Browse Bluetooth headphone deals.

3. Smartwatches





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Whether it's for tracking a new gym habit or just not missing calls while the phone's in another room, smartwatches are one of the categories where last year's flagship model often drops to a genuinely good price once the new one's out. See smartwatch deals.

4. Power banks





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Not glamorous, but genuinely one of the most-used gifts in any household — especially useful if there's travel on the calendar, or relatives visiting who'll inevitably forget a charger. Find power bank deals.

5. Kindle





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For the reader in the family who still hasn't made the switch, a Kindle on sale is usually the moment that finally convinces them — no glare, no charging every day, and a lot lighter than the paperback they'd otherwise be lugging around. Check Kindle deals.

6. Fire TV devices





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An easy upgrade for an older TV that's still technically fine but frustratingly slow to load anything. These tend to be some of the cheapest genuinely useful upgrades in the whole sale. Browse Fire TV deals.

7. Smart speakers





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Good as a standalone gift, better as the start of a small smart-home setup — timers, reminders, and music on command, without anyone needing to learn anything complicated. See smart speaker deals.

8. Laptop accessories





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Stands, hubs, wireless mice — the unglamorous things that make working from a laptop noticeably less annoying, and reliably discounted every sale without much attention. Find laptop accessory deals.

9. Charging stations





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If your side table currently looks like a tangle of three different cables, a proper multi-device charging station is the kind of thing you don't know you need until it's sat there quietly fixing the problem. Check charging station deals.

10. Portable SSDs





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Worth grabbing if you've got a phone full of photos with nowhere to go, or just want backups that don't rely entirely on the cloud. Prices on these drop noticeably during Prime sales compared to the rest of the year. Browse portable SSD deals.

Prices and stock during Prime Big Deal Days can shift quickly once the sale goes live, so it's worth checking each link closer to the date rather than assuming today's price holds.10 Amazon Tech Deals to Watch Before Prime Big Deal Days 2026