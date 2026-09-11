10 iPhone 17 accessories that actually earn a place in your bag, not just your cart

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Buying a new iPhone always comes with the same second decision nobody talks about enough: which accessories are actually worth it, and which ones are just going to sit in a drawer. The iPhone 17 makes that decision slightly different from previous years, mostly because of two real changes. MagSafe now charges at up to 25W instead of the old 15W ceiling, and the rear camera housing is bigger and sits differently on the phone. Both of those things quietly rule a few accessories in and a few others out.

Here's what's actually worth buying, and why each one earns its spot rather than just filling out a list.

1. A proper iPhone 17 case





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Start here, because everything else on this list either clips onto, magnets onto, or protects a case you've already chosen, and a case bought for last year's iPhone won't sit right on this one. The redesigned camera bump means a case cut for the iPhone 16 will leave the lenses exposed at an odd angle or won't seat properly at all. Browse iPhone 17 cases here.

2. A screen protector that matches the actual display





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The iPhone 17's 6.3-inch display runs at 120Hz with genuinely high peak brightness, and a cheap protector can visibly dull that, especially outdoors. It's worth paying attention to whether a protector is cut specifically for this model's curved edges rather than a generic size that leaves gaps at the corners. See screen protector options.

3. A MagSafe charger that can actually hit 25W





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This is the accessory where the iPhone 17's upgrade matters most directly. Older MagSafe pucks cap out at 15W, and plugging your new phone into an old charger means leaving real charging speed on the table for no reason. A charger rated for the newer Qi2 25W standard is the one actually worth buying this time round. Find a compatible MagSafe charger.

4. A MagSafe power bank for actual days out





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A battery pack that snaps onto the back rather than needing a cable is one of those accessories that sounds like a minor convenience until you've used one on a long day away from a plug socket. Look for one built for the 25W standard specifically, so it isn't quietly bottlenecking your phone's faster charging the same way an outdated wall charger would. Check out MagSafe power banks.

5. A wireless charging stand for your desk or nightstand





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Different from a flat charging puck, a stand keeps the screen visible while it charges, which matters more than it sounds like for anyone using their phone for notifications, video calls, or an alarm overnight. It's a genuinely small upgrade to daily life that a flat charger can't replicate. Browse wireless charging stands.

6. A camera lens protector, specifically because of the new bump





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The bigger, differently shaped camera housing on the iPhone 17 sits more exposed than on previous models, and it's the part of the phone most likely to pick up scratches from being set down on a table or slid into a bag. A dedicated lens protector is a two-minute fix for a repair that otherwise costs considerably more. See camera lens protector options.

7. A genuinely good USB-C cable





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USB-C has been standard since the iPhone 15, so this isn't new, but not all USB-C cables are built the same, and a poor-quality one can noticeably slow down wired charging speeds. Worth having at least one properly rated cable, rather than whatever's been floating around a drawer since the Lightning-port era. Browse USB-C charging cables.

8. A car mount that won't rattle loose





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MagSafe-compatible car mounts have become the obvious choice over clip-style holders, largely because there's nothing to squeeze or adjust, the phone just snaps into place and stays there over potholes and sharp turns. Worth checking a mount is actually rated for magnetic alignment rather than just "MagSafe compatible" in name only. Find a car mount here.

9. AirPods, if you don't already have a pair that plays nicely with iOS





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This one's less about the iPhone 17 specifically and more about how deeply Apple's ecosystem features, like automatic device switching and spatial audio, are tuned around AirPods specifically. Third-party earbuds still work perfectly well, but AirPods are the one accessory on this list built to disappear into the background rather than needing much thought. Check the latest AirPods options.

10. A simple phone stand for hands-free everything





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Not glamorous, but genuinely useful: video calls, recipe videos in the kitchen, watching something in bed without holding the phone up. It's the cheapest item on this list and, for a lot of people, the one that ends up getting used the most. Browse phone stands.

None of these need to be bought all at once. A case and a screen protector cover the basics; everything else on this list solves a specific, real annoyance rather than being accessory-shelf filler, which is really the only test worth applying before adding something to the cart.