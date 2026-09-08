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Hrithik Roshan's mother spends £5.3 million on a Mumbai home that doesn't exist yet

Pinkie Roshan's new seafront flats come with eight parking spaces and a combined 12,860 square feet, on the 24th floor of a tower that's still years from completion

Hrithik Roshan's mother spends £5.3 million on a Mumbai home that doesn't exist yet

Producer Rakesh Roshan and his wife Pinky Roshan

Photo by Andy Kropa/Getty Images for Paladin Films
Nayana Ashok
By Nayana AshokSep 08, 2026
Nayana Ashok
Nayana Ashok is a content writer with over five years of experience creating engaging, SEO-optimised content across various topics, including lifestyle, health and wellness, technology, community-focused stories, and business trends. She holds an MPhil, MA, and BA in English Literature from Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham and brings a strong academic grounding in language and storytelling to her work. Her writing combines creative flair with clarity and structure, enabling her to craft insightful blogs, feature articles, and digital content tailored for diverse audiences. Known for her adaptability and attention to detail, she has worked on editorial and branded content projects that demand creativity and precision. Nayana’s areas of interest include cultural narratives, emerging technologies, health communication, and socially impactful reporting. She is particularly drawn to stories that bridge community experiences with broader societal themes.
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Highlights:

  • Pinkie Roshan, mother of Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan, has bought two luxury apartments in Mumbai's Seven Bungalows area for a combined Rs 67.30 crore, around £5.27 million.
  • Both apartments sit on the 24th floor of Lotus Celestia, an ultra-luxury seafront tower in Versova that isn't expected to be ready for possession until 2029-2030.
  • The deal works out to roughly £410 per square foot, and includes eight designated parking spaces across the two units.

Pinkie Roshan has bought her way into one of Mumbai's most exclusive addresses years before it's even finished being built. According to property data platform Brickbharat, Hrithik Roshan's mother has purchased two apartments in Lotus Celestia, a seafront residential tower in Versova's Seven Bungalows neighbourhood, for a combined Rs 67.30 crore, working out to roughly £5.27 million at current exchange rates.

What exactly did she buy?

Two units, both on the 24th floor, with a combined carpet area of close to 12,860 square feet. The original listing describes the property as a 5BHK, and the deal comes with eight designated parking spaces attached, an unusually generous allocation even by luxury Mumbai standards. Working the numbers through, the price lands at around £410 per square foot, a figure that places the purchase firmly in Mumbai's ultra-premium bracket rather than merely upscale.

Why buy into a building that isn't finished yet?

Because Lotus Celestia isn't just another apartment block, it's a seafront development from Lotus Developers built specifically around exclusivity, and buying early is often how that exclusivity gets secured. The tower sits close to Versova Metro Station on Line 1, giving it direct connectivity across Mumbai's western suburbs, while also sitting near Juhu, Lokhandwala Market, and a cluster of international schools and multi-specialty hospitals. Possession isn't expected until somewhere between 2029 and 2030, meaning this is a purchase made for the long term rather than an immediate move.

The purchase, converted
Combined priceRs 67.30 crore (approx. £5.27 million)
Price per sq ftRoughly Rs 52,330 (approx. £410)
Combined carpet area~12,860 sq ft
Floor24th, both units
Parking spaces8
Expected possession2029-2030

Who is Pinkie Roshan?

She's married to filmmaker and composer Rakesh Roshan, known for directing the Krrish superhero franchise, and is the mother of both Hrithik Roshan and Sunaina Roshan. The Roshan family's ties to Hindi cinema go back decades, spanning production, direction and acting across multiple generations, which makes a property move like this less a celebrity indulgence story and more a continuation of a family that has quietly built wealth across the industry for years.

What's next for the family professionally?

Hrithik Roshan himself is currently in pre-production on Krrish 4, the next chapter in the franchise his father created, and was recently seen in a cameo appearance in Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha. Between a new franchise instalment in the pipeline and a fresh seafront property years from completion, the Roshan family's next few years already look mapped out on more than one front.
pinkie roshan property purchasepinkie roshan luxury apartmentshrithik roshan family propertymumbai luxury real estatehrithik roshan mother property
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